Charlvon Gets Kudos For Embarking On Unity Rally .Says “I Have Reconciled With Obilor, No Going Back”

On Sunday the 23rd of May 2021 ,Prince Charles Amadi (Charlvon)an Ikeduru born business Mogul and a Political juggernaut called a meeting for all APC Faithful in Ikeduru LGA in St Peters Anglican Church Umuoziri Community School Inyishi, Ikeduru informing them of the latest decision he had taken.

Still in the mood of celebration and as a spice to make the days occasion a memorable one, Prince Charlvon used the special event tagged “Ikeduru LGA Unity Rally “to declare publicly to the people that the politics of bitterness that has been in Ikeduru for quite some time now has become a thing of the past.

Trumpeta Correspondent who was at the venue St Peters Anglican Church Umuoziri Community School Inyishi, Ikeduru gathered that the people of the community are well pleased with the bold and courageous steps taken by Charlvon.

Chief Tony Chukwu the Apex leader of Okigwe Zone while speaking categorically stated that this issue has lingered for long but happy that today the whole problem has been resolved and as well swept under the carpet with him and Chief Marcel Nlemigbo playing very vital roles in the reconciliation moves of today.

Still speaking, he emphasized that this Peace Accord between Dr Uzoma Obilor and Charlvon would enhance community Development to their area without further delays.

He stressed that he is so proud of them and equally happy with the positive way things have turned out that it has always been his wish .He vehemently assured them that he wouldn’t hesitate in informing the Governor. Sen. Hope Uzodinma on what he had observed that played out.

The Party State Chairman Chief Marcel Nlemigbo who added his opinion encouraged them to keep up the good work which they started together and continue to work together for the growth of the party.

The Ikeduru IMC Chairman Hon Tony Jude Iwuamadi also expressed his appreciation over the heartwarming news. He appreciated the efforts of the key players who teamed up sincerely to ensure that peace returns to Ikeduru.

Chief Engr. Ifeanyichukwu Nwachukwu, the President of President Generals as well as President General of Owala Avuvu Ikeduru LGA who spoke to Trumpeta stated that the peace Accord is a welcomed development for he believes that the reconciliation unity rally between Charlvon and his brother Obilor Uzoma would without doubts move the party as well as Mbaitoli Ikeduru Forward. He equally prays that God gives them the Instinct to ensure that they work in synergy for the progress of their great party.

Charlvon who addressed the people in his remark, appreciated them all for believing in him and honoring his invitation.

In his words “Today is a special day I want to use to confirm to the people who believe in what I believe that peace and unity has returned back to Ikeduru and to our great party at last to the glory of God.”

Continuing, he stated that for the past one year he and his deputy Dr .Uzoma Obilor have being having issues but today they have agreed to unite together to serve the people without further delays and without paying heed to sycophants and rumor mongers.

He concluded by thanking the Gov. Sen. Hope Uzodinma for intervening in the matter, he equally appreciated immensely the roles of Chief Tony Chukwu and Chief Marcel Nlemigbo for their painstaking efforts as he promised never to let them down in discharge of his duties.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion include

Chief Tony Chukwu (Apex leader Okigwe Zone),Chief Barr. Marcel Nlemigbo (State Party Chairman), High Chief Tony Jude Iwuamadi IMC Chairman Ikeduru Local Government, Engr.Obinna Nshirim Former Commissioner For Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Engr.Akarachi Amadi, Chairman Akarachi Foundation, Hon. Sir Anyaehie Okameme Fmr TC Chairman Ikeduru LGA, Very Rev.Dr.CNN Nwanebu SA to the Gov. on Religious Matters, Hon. Remmy Onyewuchi APC Chairman Ikeduru LGA,

Barr. Kingsley Onunuju, Hon. Noble Atulegwu, Ifeanyi Opara SA to Gov. on Labour, Hon Stanley Nwalola SA on Voter Education

Others are Prof. Edna Njoku, Chief Mrs Cheryle Amaonu, Chief John Leo Iheoha,

Dr Tony Nkemakolam, Director Imo State Internal Revenue Service,

Chief Engr. Ifeanyichukwu Nwachukwu, the President of PG’s in Ikeduru LGA,

Chief Magnus Melariri, Amb Okey Amadi, Hon Chuks Metu, Hon Okey Ezuruike

Women Leaders and mobilizers of APC, Integrity Group Initiative amongst others.