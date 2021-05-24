106 Arraigned For Treason In Owerri .Accused of Plotting To Remove Uzodinma, Buhari



No fewer than One Hundred and Six (106) suspects have been arraigned in Imo State with charges ranging from Treason, Terrorism, Arson, Hostage taking Doing Drug and others in Imo State.

The suspects appeared before an Owerri Magistrate Court on Thursday presided over by His Worships Kadurumba and Agunmanu with charges “To remove during his term of office the Governor of Imo State”

They were also charged for plotting to remove President Mohammadu Buhari from office in suite No. OW 218C/2021.

The suspects who are mainly males are of the ages of Seventeen (17) to sixty Four (64) years.

When they appeared in the Court Room set in the Conference Room of Imo Police Headquarters Owerri, due to strike embarked by Judiciary Workers, the accused were allowed to provide Lawyers to represent them in their cases.

However, the suspects were remanded in Prison Custody, as the Magistrate in her ruling averred the court lacked the jurisdiction to handle such cases, citing the Federal High Court as the competent Court to entertain such heavy cases.

The suspects, it was learnt, will appear again in Court whenever the regular Courts reopen after the strikes.