Entertainment Outfits, Joints Count Loses, As Night Life Dies In Owerri •Commercial Sex Workers Worse Hit



By Onyekachi Eze

It is apparently not the best of times for the entertainment outfits, open joints and eateries in Owerri, the Imo State capital since the outburst of security unrest in the city.

Following activities linked to unknown gunmen, pro Biafra agitators, and security operatives in Imo State for a couple of months now, all is not well with the industry.

The advent of the gunmen disturbances has drastically reduced people coming on the streets for outings.

Worst affected are nite outlets where people gather to enjoy and have a sit out.

Owerri, situated in the heart of the Eastern part of Nigeria is a household name in entertainment and weekend grooves.

Unfortunately, both joint owners and their numerous fans for fear of the unknown had retreated for safety.

Since the State Government through the help of both the military and police are striving to out an end to crimes and its perpetrators, certain measures were put in place.

Among the steps applied was first a war declared by the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma against Indian hemp (weed) smokers.

The Governor made this declaration while donating patrol vehicles to security agencies in the State.

Uzodinma warned, “I hereby charge our security agencies to chase the criminals to their hideouts. All smoking joints where marijuana and other dangerous drugs are sold and used should be searched and flushed out. Henceforth, any landlord who avails his property to criminals, even smokers of weeds would be answerable to the law”.

In lieu of the above, majority of nightclub owners, joints and bars for fear of facing the Government and law possibly made a u-turn, because there is always a saying that in nightclub, everything is available including hard drugs and marijuana.

While some of them shut down completely until normalcy returns, others prefer dealing only on beer and cigarettes which are less demanded in the mega clubs.

In view of the unavailability of the services gotten from these places, visitors from all walks of life are reportedly settling down in other peaceful States for their weekend pleasure.

Restaurants are not left out on this as they throw away food on daily occasion for non appearance of buyers.

One of the joint owners who described herself as Louisa said, “This is not a good for us. How can you open shops when you can’t see less than 5 people in your joint?

“The worst is this sporadic shooting. Stray bullets have killed many. So to avoid falling victim, no one is coming out again. Nightlife in Owerri has gone into extinction in Owerri. Owerri ngwori adighizi otu ona adibu. I pray it gets better soon”, she decried.

Meanwhile, commercial sex workers are said to be on a higher receiving end of the insecurity.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that the recent incidents have sent shivers down the spines of women who engage in night crawling and sex workers on the streets.

Our correspondent who monitored activities in Owerri town reports that the fallout of the unrest, and stray bullets has sent majority of the ‘runs girls’ out of the streets and into forced hibernation.

Our newspaper noticed that the number of stands around Concorde avenue, notorious for habouring women of easy virtue have reduced to the minimum, as the young women are scared and feeling unsafe anymore.

Brothels and night clubs are counting loses already, as patronage has reduced due to the absence of the sex hawkers who have run for their dear lives, thereby attracting no customers of sort any more.

Some of them who still gather morale who usually prices high are said to have drastically reduced their cost to at least get daily meal.