Ripples Over Uche Ogbuagu ‘s Absence, As Ikeduru Stakeholders Visit Governor .Ex Majority Leader May Leave APC



An outstanding development that has kept watchers of political developments in Imo State bewildered at the moment is the absence of the former majority leader and member representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uche Ogbuagu, at the Ikeduru stakeholders meeting with the governor at the Government House, Owerri.

As part of the ongoing visitation exercise of LGAs to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Ogbuagu was conspicuously absent at the interface the number one citizen of the state had with the Ikeduru people.

Ogbuagu was expected to be part of the leaders of the delegation considering his position as lawmaker representing the state constituency in the House of Assembly.

What also made the lawmaker’s absence alarming was the fact that last year he shifted from PDP to APC which led to his emergence as Majority Leader before removal.

Ogbuagu’s absence has raised issues concerning why he was unable to attend the event led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu where other captains of the party in the LGA were available.

Trumpeta learnt that Ogbuagu may have tactically avoided some of the leaders in the area during the visit because of seeming political difference in recent times.

Apart from joining issues with one of the leaders who was accused of piloting his removal, this newspaper has it on good authority that one of the leaders too is strongly preparing his son to vie for the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency Seat, the lawmaker is said to be preparing for come 2023. Stories were rife that Ogbuagu’s removal was linked to the quest for Mbaike Rep seat in 2023.

It was further gathered that Ogbuagu is involved in cold war with some of the Ikeduru leaders over his purported ambition to represent Mbaike in Abuja in 2023.

Further reasons offered for his absence was his newly adopted indifference approach to anything that has to do with Uzodinma since he was removed as Majority Leader of Imo Assembly.

A source told Trumpeta that based on the attitude of the Governor to his removal “Uche Ogbuagu is trying to be on his own. He is trying to be himself without showing affection to any person”. Though another source close to the lawmaker suggested that his non appearance at the venue of the event may not be separated from his absence in the state.