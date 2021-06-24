Likely APC Aspirants For 2023 Orlu Zone Ticket Race

Even as the race for the next general elections in Nigeria will come in two years time. Trumpeta has it on good authority that underground scheming and consultations by interested politicians for certain position have commenced.

Our correspondent learnt that with the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha likely calling it quits from the senate seat he is presently occupying because of his Presidential bid to succeed President Muhamadu Buhari, this newspaper learnt that the stake is high among APC faithful in the Imo West senatorial zone to take over the position.

Trumpeta gathered that with the expected exit of Okorocha from Senate come 2023, the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma won’t leave anything to chance at ensuring anybody who gets the APC ticket and goes ahead to emerge winner must be from his political lineage.

With Uzodinma expected to play a major role in the emergence of a candidate, popular view in the political circle according to this newspaper findings is that the state governor may be at crossroads having to choose who flies the party’s ticket.

Government House, Owerri sources revealed to Trumpeta that the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr Nnamdi Anyaechie, and Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah are highly favoured to receive Uzodinma’s nod while the aspirations of Senator Osita Izunaso and Reps member, Hon Jerry Alagbaoso cannot be waved aside easily from the race.

Anyaechie and Opiah are said to be strong political associates of Uzodinma and have been in same camp right from their PDP days. It is trite to state that Uzodinma cannot do without the backup of Anyaehie who it was learnt has always been around the governor over the years.

It was further learnt that Uzodinma was instrumental to Anyaehies emergence as PDP state chairman years ago and also linked to his federal commissioner job before appointment as his Chief of Staff. Should the Nkwerre born politician decides to go for elective position, the governor would be obliged to tilt to his side.

Same condition applies for Opiah. Should Uzodinma keep Anyaehie as his Chief of Staff or have reasons to allow him be in the state after 2023 the former Speaker of Imo Assembly will receive the support of Uzodinma to be in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

When most of those in the old PDP turned their backs to Uzodinma during the Markarif/Sherrif battle for the soul of PDP, Opiah was the most visible ally of the present governor who was the Senator of Orlu zone during that era. The trust and confidence the governor has in Opiah as a dependable ally will grant him the overwhelming support of the governor’s political family to be in senate.

Sources further revealed that after launching a failed bid to return to senate, Izunaso would want to exploit the position of his Oru brother to take another shot. After keeping miles away for a while, there seems to be reaproachment between Uzodinma and Izunaso under the Oru brotherhood. Uzodinma is from Oru East. And should the Oru West born former national organizing secretary of APC decides to make case for another experience in the Red Chamber, the governor may thrown support.

Reps member of the PDP, Hon Alagbaoso can’t also be left out in the permutation for Orlu zone APC ticket of 2023. It’s well known that despite his PDP membership he enjoys rosy affair with Uzodinma. It’s believed that one of his legs is in PDP while the other in APC. It is speculated that before 2023 he would have defected to run for Orlu zone senate in APC having being denied of a political structure in his present party. Alagbaoso is said to thinking of going to senate after three terms at the House of Reps. Alagbaoso will rely on personal relationship with Uzodinma to try his luck for the position.

Coming from the other political camp in APC is Hon Charles Uba. The former Assembly member from Ideato North is working underground in the Rochas Okorocha faction of APC to run for senate. He is the only among the Rescue Missionaries said be working behind the scene ahead of time for the election.