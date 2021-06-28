Imo Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Don Nnagha Reinvigorates Osina Community Hospital, Embarks On Charity Outreach Programs



By Onyekachi Eze

It was a wild jubilation in the length and breadth of Osina community, in Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State, last week Saturday, June 26, 2021, as a Roman Catholic Priest under the Orlu Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Donsteve Nnagha extended his love for humanity by upgrading the standard of the Osina Community Hospital.

The Charity outreach was in commemoration of his silver jubilee anniversary in the Lord’s vineyard.

Rev. Fr. Donsteve Nnagha was ordained a Catholic Priest in August 28, 1995.

He is currently the Judicial Vicar and Sole Judge of Orlu Catholic Diocese.

Fr. Nnagha, widely known as ‘Ochiri Ozuo’ is the first indigenous priest of his hometown, Osina, and could be said to be the womb-opener of Catholic priestly vocation in the Osina ancient Kingdom.

Earlier in his address, Fr. Nnagha disclosed that his objective for organizing the outreach was to reinvigorate and renew the spirit of community consciousness and rebuilding their common project.

While inviting and encouraging other charitable and philanthropic individuals and groups to follow suit, he remarked that the labours of the founding fathers and Leaders past shall never be in vain.

Part of his address reads,

“The events of my priestly ordination on 28 August 1995 and silver jubilee in August

2020 but due to the ravages of COVID-19; celebrated on 2 & 3 January 2021, for

me, remain watershed in the annals of our great community and therefore, it

behooves me to use that singular event to call our great compatriots to the drawing

board of community unity, peace and development. It is on that note that I decided to start my line-up of community development and charity outreach from the centre. Despite our craves for self determination and autonomy; we must guard our common patrimony and heritage so that our history will be preserved for posterity”.

“1 must pay glowing tribute to one or our most illustrious sons, Mr. Augustine

Chukwuka who drew my attention and interest to salvaging Osina Community

Hospital. From 2011 after we organized the Osina Community prayers; he beckoned on me and my two confreres, Messrs Pharm. (Sir) Emeka Umeh and Engr. (Sir) Chijioke Ihim to form the Osina Community Hospital Management Board and between 2012 and 2015;

“We were able to make strident marks including my personal donation of 3-D Ultrasound machine and our making a facelift of the hospital including repainting, purchase of two Emergency/Trauma Ambulances for community mobilization and other trauma response services, Sienna Ambulance for mortuary services, generator and total reorganization of the hospital management policies and administration especially entrenching sound accounting and auditing system;

“We also reformed the Auxiliary Nursing Training Institute and modernized it thereby attracting a steady growth in enrolment which has been consolidated by our succeeding Management Board”.

Rev. Fr. Don Nnagha while presenting some of the items over to the community hospital opined,

“Therefore, in gratitude to God and in the spirit of service to God and humanity and as a way of giving back to the society; it is my wish to donate this newly imported and unregistered Toyota Sequoia SUV for the ambulance services of the Osina Community Hospital; these installed solar security lights and a repainted building of the hospital complex. It is my intention to continue to do more as far as God grants me life and the necessary resources”.

Eulogising one of the priests, Rev. Fr. Dr. Ugonna S. Mbonu for donating a branded School Bus in honour of his Silver Jubilee celebration, Fr. Nnagha submitted that ”a candle looses nothing by lighting another candle”, as God blesses every cheerful giver.

“I sincerely thank him for his sense of community service and selfless sacrifice to God and humanity. Osina people should begin to value and celebrate their own”.

The Sole Judge however assured to better more lives, by embarking on activities that will give God Glory.

Fr. Nnagha added that the newly donated Ambulance will not only serve Osina people, but for other neighbouring towns.

He charged the Management of the Hospital of efficiency, proficiency and dedication to duty in saving lives and proper management of the place.

In his remarks, the Traditional Ruler of Osina, HRH Eze OSB Igwilo, who the documents of the newly donated Toyota Sequoia SUV for the ambulance services was handed over to, commended Fr. Nnagha for his numerous life touching programs.

He said the act was a rare exhibition of love for humanity, and the love he has for his community, Osina.

Eze Igwilo revealed that Osina Community Hospital since its inception has been serving other neighbouring villages and towns. He continued by affirming the Community’s satisfaction on the type of clergy and son Fr. Nnagha has been, and promised on behalf of the community to continually uphold all the legacies and kind gestures.

Rev. Fr. Ugonna Mbonu continued from where the Eze stopped, by describing Fr. Nnagha’s meekness as undaunted.

Fr. Ugonna asserted that Osina leads, while others follow, and prayed that all the projects are sustained.

Another Priest of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Uzoma Okwara went down memory lane to narrate the type of person his brother priest (Nnagha) is. According to Fr. Okwara, Fr. Nnagha is not only an academia, but a man with heart of gold.

“What you do is only but the beginning. Something mightier is pushing you into doing them. You are teaching all of us and we are learning”. Fr. Okwara ended.