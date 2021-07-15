Owerri Community Leader, Oweaya Donates Robes For Lay Readers, As Monsignor Akalonu Marks 40 Years Priestly Anniversary



By Onyeananam Edmund

The Immediate past President General of Owere Community Assembly (OCA) Chief Sir Dr. Christian Oweaya Anukam (Ksm), Agbawodikeizu Owere has donated robes to St. Paul’s 9.am children’s lectors Association (Lay Readers). The robes adorned in different liturgical colors of the church were presented to Rev. Monsignor Cyril Akalonu on his 40 years priestly anniversary at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Owerri, Imo state.

Speaking with Trumpeta Newspapers, Chief Oweaya stated that the essence of the donation is to compliment the efforts of the children in promoting the catholic faith and practicing the good Christian belief.

The Owerri based philanthropist and Community Leader, Chief Oweaya said he believes in the catholic saying that “nearer to the Altar, nearer to God” and emphasized that such belief should be inculcated in the lives of Christians, especially children, as they are the future of the church and hope of a nation. He reiterated that he started his Christian journey as a Block rosary member at a very tender age, served mass and was a very active member in his youth days in the church, and He is still active in the lives of the youths today.

Chief Oweaya , Agbawodikeizu Owere insisted that the best way to eradicate social vices is to imbibe the Gospel which will help mould an individual’s thoughts and actions, which will in turn promote love and peace that will pave way for the growth of the society and nation at large. He advised that children should be allowed to be reading in all the masses because it will help to bring them closer to God as they will be caught young and other children will like to emulate the readers.

He congratulated Monsignor Cyril Akalonu on his 40th year priestly anniversary and prayed the good lord will continue to give him the strength to work in his vineyard and win more souls for him.

In response, Monsignor Cyril Akalonu thanked Chief Oweaya, Agbawodikeizu Owere for donating the Robes to St. Paul’s 9.am children lectors ( Lay Readers ).

The Monsignor added that the gifts came when it was mostly needed by the children in the church and the gesture will contribute to the spiritual growth of the children.

Those present during the event include Mr.Arthur Ijegbulam among others.