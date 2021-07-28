Ohakim’s Political Allies Regroup For 2023 .The Untold Story Why Ex-Governor Dumped PDP For APC



Former Imo State governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, is in the news again. Not because of his passion for changing parties which has seen him land in APC at the moment, but because his political allies are gradually retracing their steps to his camp.

On Tuesday, a sign that Ohakim has started rebuilding his political empire which came up after he became governor but faded after loss of power became manifest as old allies and key players of his administration in the state resurfaced to be part of his defection to APC at his Burma Retreat country home, Okohia, Isiala Mbano LGA.

Ohakim who was governor of Imo State 2007-2011, officially joined the APC after returning to the PDP at the conclusion of 2019 election.

Trumpeta observed at the event that despite the presence of APC chieftains who thronged the venue to welcome him, it was a gathering of the old faces and associates familiar to him.

Notable among those who have launched a comeback were former commissioners, and other categories of appointees that added glamour to the occasion.

Speakers at the event recalled their affinity with Ohakim adding that having joined them in APC, they are proud to welcome him back and be part of his train.

Trumpeta was able to spot former ENTRACO GM, Chief Willy Amadi, said to be a great ally of Ohakim. Others like Chief Harritex Njoku of Owerri North, former Commissioners, TC Chairmen and Development Centre Coordinators of his era also appeared at his residence after years of absence since 2011. Their presence was an indication that Ohakim is repackaging his political family to make a strong come back in 2023.

Irrespective of the reasons the former governor gave in his speech that may have warranted his dumping PDP for APC, Trumpeta learnt that the desire to be relevant in the political hemisphere of the state may have made him to shift base again.

This newspaper recalls that when Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha’s assumed office on May 29, 2019, Ohakim who had retraced to PDP after uneventful outing with Accord Party in the governorship race, started showing interest in the Rebuild governance of the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps. He was present at major functions of the Ihedioha government and played key roles until the Supreme Court declared Senator Hope Uzodinma eventual winner.

Ohakim’s move to APC, according to findings is another strategy to enable him be relevant in the scheme of things after getting prominence with that of the removed Ihedioha government.

Events on the day of the defection confirmed the suspicion as his former allies showed enormous solidarity.

It was learnt that what may have also prompted the move to APC was Ohakim’s closeness to Uzodinma before now.

It is well known that both Uzodinma and Ohakim were political soulmates in 2023 election which gave rise to the former governor becoming Uzodinma’s running mate in defunct AD party.

Despite differences, Trumpeta learnt that the affinity continued overtime which influenced Ohakim to join Uzodinma’s APC on Tuesday.

This newspaper was also informed that the need to join the ruling party at the national level and have the court case against him relaxed may also be behind the Ohakim’s move even as feelers are high that he may have been drafted in to cage his kinsman, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume in Isiala Mbano and Okigwe zone of APC.

Despite leaving office more than ten years ago, Ohakim is still in court over alleged fraud brought against him by the Federal Government. Commentators are of the view that he may have joined the ruling party to have his case relaxed, while his presence will give Araraume, a run for his money in the battle for who controls Okigwe zone APC structure.

While Araraume is said not to be in line with the APC faction in Imo enjoying Uzodinma’s support, Ohakim, from all indications is part of the Governor’s party line up. His position may also limit Araraume’s influence in the LGA and Zone.