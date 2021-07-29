Status of National Caretaker Committee: Imo APC Shakes Over Supreme Court Verdict .Uncertainty Heralds Parley Congresses



A new wave of fear likely to change the narratives ahead of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Congresses is pervading the State chapter of the party at the moment.

Even as preparations are in top gear for the ward congresses this weekend, Trumpeta learnt that the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment concerning the governorship contest in Ondo State has sent shivers down the spines of APC members, especially those in Imo.

Supreme Court judges in a split judgment delivered on Wednesday favoured Ondo State governor, Gov Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, as the authentic winner of the governorship contest.

Moments after the judgment, a strong member of the party and serving minister who has enough background in legal practices Festus Keyamo, SAN, reportedly issued a statement which has become a warning signal to the party members.

The said statement from Keyamo indicated trouble for the party following the continued usage of the National Caretaker Committee of the party under the leadership of a serving governor in the person of Gov Mai Mala Buni.

Keyamo’s alleged report gaining wide attention in the social media, states that section 183 of the 1999 constitution which states that a sitting Governor shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold paid employment in any capacity whatsoever. The lawyer turned politician further canvassed that it would have been disastrous for APC had Akeredolu’s challenger joined Buni as a party in the suit.

He warned of impending doom if opponents join Buni in a suit against party member produced through the same process. Keyamo further reminded the party that it was 4-3 split judgment which indicated danger for the party

This warning which is coming few days to the beginning of the congresses has instituted fresh fears in the party.

Discussions concerning eligibility of the congresses are dominating APC platforms in Imo State, even as latest release from the national office of the party reportedly issued in the morning of Thursday declared that the ward congresses shall go on as scheduled this weekend.

In Imo State, there is uncertainty. While sympathizers of the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha are asking the party to head to the warnings of Keyamo, those of the present governor want the exercise to go ahead. Trumpeta read several sympathizers of Okorocha drumming support for Keyamo views by advising the party to stop the Buni Caretaker Committee exco for the sake of the party.

The party is Imo State is divided into two factions with each leadership claiming to be in control of the offices at all levels.

Trumpeta learnt that even those of Uzodinma who are alarmed by the revelations of Keyamo are worried what would be the fate of products of Buni led Caretaker Committee after the congresses.

In one of the social media platforms, a notable member of the Uzodinma faction of the APC under the control of Prince Marcon Nlemigbo, (names withheld) expressed danger ahead over the development adding that it would be risky to go against the advice offered by Keyamo to allow Buni conduct the congress.

This newspaper was told that irrespective of the faction in Imo, party faithful has been pondering on the implication of continuing with the exercise when Buni is incharge.

Meanwhile, a statement from the party has indicated that the exercise will continue as scheduled.

According to the party’s Caretaker Committee Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses to elect party executives will hold across the country on Saturday, July 31st 2021 as scheduled.

“To this end, ward Congress Committees of the Party have already been inaugurated and delegated with the responsibility of conducting, supervising, monitoring the scheduled Ward Congresses.

“The clarification is against the backdrop of personal opinions being expressed by some individuals on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and its capacity to conduct the Congresses.

“While it is not our intention to join issues with these comentators, the Supreme Court’s Wednesday judgment affirming the Election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN had no bearing on the CECPC’s status and its membership.

“Party members and aspirants should therefore come out enmasse and peacefully to participate in the ward Congresses, come Saturday” it added.