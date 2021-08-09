Imo: Tension In Oil Producing Areas Over Alleged Diversion of N114m Project Money

Except the Imo State Government wades in to give proper explanations and probably make available the money, people of Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State may take to fresh agitations to ensure the #114,951, 572 ( One hundred and fourteen million, nine hundred and fifty one thousand, five hundred and seventy two naira) meant for a project in the area is produced for the purpose.

Trumpeta learnt that already, the apex youth body in the area, the National Congress of Ohaji Youths, NACOY has made their views known about the whereabouts of the money meant for a project in the locality in a letter addressed to the governor.

Information available to the newspaper has it that due to the non availability of public power supply to some communities of Ohaji like Umuapu, Obitti, Awarra and Assaa part of the LGA, there was agitation by the youths for the electricity project in the affected places.

The clamour was as a result of lack of basic amenities in the Awarra court area of Ohaji which houses a multi million naira gas and petroleum refinery project.

According to Trumpeta investigation, it was during the tenure of the removed Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha administration that one of operating oil firms in the area named Waltesmith Petroman Oil Limited after discussion with the stakeholders of the area over the lack of electricity decided to partner with the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, ISOPADEC, for the Umuapu, Obitti, Awarra Court Area Electricity project.

Details of the agreement have it that for the project expected to consume #450m, the oil company, Waltersmith would provide #250m while Imo State Government through the interventionist agency, the Imo State Oil Producing Development Commission, ISOPADEC would provide the rest.

A document, Trumpeta spotted has it that in early December of 2019, Waltersmith reportedly paid the said amount of #114m as first tranche payment of its own counterpart payment for the project expecting that of government through ISOPADEC.

Suspicion is rife that the said money paid by Waltersmith was intact in the coffers of the Government awaiting the part payment from ISOPADEC before the change of government that saw Senator Hope Uzodinmma take over from Ihedioha after the final supreme court ruling.

Sixteen months after Uzodinmma came into office as governor, people of the area are lamenting the non continuation of the electricity project and becoming restless that despite the initial amount paid by Waltersmith nothing has been done yet.

Trumpeta further learnt that tension is gradually building in the area as the people are aggrieved that instead of providing them with basic amenities, the state government is frustrating efforts of corporate bodies indulging in social responsibility in their areas of operations as no one is yet to account for the money paid. There are accusations that some powerful forces in government may have stealthy withdrawn the money and used it for other purposes other than provision of the electricity project.

This newspaper was told that apparently angered by this development, the youths of the area, under NACOY umbrella have sent a letter to the state government through the governor demanding for the refund of the millions Waltersmith paid for the project. The said letter further alleged that the money Waltersmith dropped for the electricity project may have been misused hence the inability of the project to continue.

Latest report from the area has it that the people are worried and not only expect the state government to provide the Waltersmith money paid as part payment for the project but also continue the project.

It is important to note that despite being the food basket and oil basin of the state, communities in Ohaji/Egbema lack basic amenities like road and electricity.

The few communities on the Owerri Porthacourt road who can boast of electricity have been cut off from Obinze since March this year after rainstorm crashed some of the high tension poles on the road.

Communities like Mgbirichi, Umuagwo, and Imopoly have been in darkness for over four months following the crash of the poles.