IPOB Sit-At-Home Order: Four Feared Dead, Vehicles Burnt As Gunshots Boom In Imo .Tension In Orlu, Partial Success In Owerri .Banks Shut, Workers Dare Uzodinma



Despite earlier disagreements between the leadership structure of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB and the brother of the group’s leader Nnamdi Kanu, over staging of sit-at-home order, the exercise witnessed casualties with four persons feared dead at different locations of Imo State. Also three vehicles were also burnt at Mbaise.

IPOB had in calling for solidarity to detained Nnamdi Kanu asked sympathizers especially, people of the South East, to observe a mandatory sit-at-home order on Monday 9th August 2021. Few days to the sit-at-home date, a counter order from Kanu’s brother was said to have been issued against it, before IPOB officials asked people to disregard the cancellation.

As doubts welcomed the sit-at-home order on Monday, sad incidents were recorded at Nkwo Ogwu area on the Owerri-Umuahia road, Aboh Mbaise as persons suspected to be unknown gunmen attacked commercial vehicles with passengers on board. Apart from two Humer buses set ablaze, another Siena brand of car was also burnt.

In the process Trumpeta learnt that two persons lost their lives. Video footage and photo of the incidents have flooded the internet. Another location at Eke Nguru area of Mbaise saw a young in the pool of his blood after he was shoot down.

Similarly in Orlu, our reporter disclosed that tension has enveloped the area with gunshots disturbing the residents. A resident who was on his way to Owerri disclosed that gunshots boomed at Banana junction, Orlu as security agencies and suspected unknown gunmen clashed. Reports have it that death was recorded

Trumpeta further learnt that Orlu town is fast turning into insecurity jungle due to cases of killings and beheading of residents.

At Isiala-Amadum village, Amaifeke Orlu LGA, security operatives were alleged to have pursued a young man in his car into the home of a widow. It was learnt that the man was arrested alongside his vehicle. But before leaving, the home of the poor widow was set in fire including gallons of palm oil that were his source of livelihood.

Other places reported similar incidents in Orlu, where residents hid themselves to avoid being victims of gunshots cross fire.

In Owerri, though commercial vehicles moved on the roads but the streets were somehow deserted. Only few shops were opened but Commercial Banks refused to operate for services.

Few vehicles moved on the major streets to slow the exercise record partial compliance to the sit-at-home order.

Meanwhile, majority of Imo Workers obeyed the sit-at-home order said to have been issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Monday 9th of August 2021.

According to our reporter, Okey Alozie, who moved around, the civil servants at state secretariat in Owerri partially ignored the order and directives from the state government that instructed them to go to work on Monday.

As at 10am on Monday, our reporter who was at the state secretariat and other state government establishments, observed that offices were not opened except for few, indicating that the workers dared governor Uzodinma, on sanctioning absentee civil servants.

The government last Friday gave directive that any worker who refused to come to work on Monday 9th of August 2021 will be punished for insubordination and disobedient.

Trumpeta observed that only few staff were seen at the old Imo State House of Assembly complex New Owerri.

Old state secretariat Orlu road was also deserted as at the time of filing this report.

At the headquarters of the 27 local government areas, report revealed that good number of workers did not come to work.

Few of the senior civil servants that spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity disclosed that workers could not come report because of fear. Moreover, there was no vehicle to bring them to their places of work that day.

“We can’t risk our life because of government work” a worker said.