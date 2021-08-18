Tension Looms In Imo APC, As Okorocha’s Group Moves To Stop Party Congresses. .Asks Court To Cancel Ward Exco Election



The troubles bedeviling Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has worsened with processes for the conduct of the LGA and state congresses hanging in the balance.

This as a result of challenges coming from the camp of the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha who appears to be ensuring that their factional state executive council under Daniel Nwafor returns to office to conduct the ward, LGA and State congress process.

It would be recalled that the Dan Nwafor led State Exco who were removed for a caretaker committee under Prince Marcon Nlemigbo has been in the Court asking for reinstatement after sack and set up of a caretaker committee.

With the congresses to elect new executives of the LGA and state after the ward exercise, the factional group has moved to stop further exercises in the state.

The suit was filled by one Barr Okey Anyikwa from Okorocha’s Ideato South LGA, who claims to be LGA APC chairman in the council. In the suit, Anyikwa sought an injunction against the congresses that was organized by the party without those it claimed to be legitimate excos under Dan Nwafor leadership.

Apart from seeking for the outlaw of the congress, the Okorocha group in the suit asked for the restoration of the Nwafor camp.

Trumpeta learnt that after more than four hours arguments and counter arguments by both parties, the presiding judge reserved the 31st of this month for ruling.

The faction had earlier sought the injunction to stop the party in the state from going ahead with the congress.

Trumpeta learnt that party leaders from both camps are feeling uneasy over what would become of the outcome.

The judgment expected to be delivered on the 31st of this month would either authenticate the ward congress already handled and legalize the coming LGA and state ones or nullify all the exercises.