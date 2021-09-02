HOW IMO LAWMAKER ESCAPED KIDNAP ATTEMPT, COUNT LOSES

The creeping signs of insecurity in Imo State may have degenerated further, as member of the State Legislature reportedly escaped whiskers.

Trumpeta Assembly Vibes gathered that the Minority Leader of the House, representing Ezinihitte Mbaise State constituency, Hon. Barr. Anyadike Nwosu was attacked few days ago in his Owerri residence.

Narrating his ordeal to Assembly Correspondent, Nwosu, who was among the suspended Lawmakers by the House was only saved by divine intervention.

According to him, while he was waiting on his gateman to open the gate for him to enter inside his compound, he was besieged by unknown gunmen who did everything within their powers to waylay him into their own vehicle.

He said, while he was standing in front of his compound gate, the men whose identities were hidden tried forcing him away, but he was able to overcome by God’s Grace.

How he managed to escape the attackers, according to him remain a mystery.

He told our Correspondent that the whiskers made away with his accessories and vital gadgets he had with him, and left him with degree of injuries.

Anyadike also exclaimed that the reason for attacking him still baffles him, although he gave God the Glory for saving him.

DON’T BE DETERRED BY THE PRESENT TRAVAILS, ANGLICAN BISHOP CHARGES IKEDURU LAWMAKER

•AS MYRADIO FM REWARDS BRAND AMBASSADOR

The Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chigozirim Maduwuike, has charged Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, member for Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, not to be deterred by his present ordeals in life.

The Bishop gave the charge at the Chapel of the Healing Cross, Bishop’s Court Atta, in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, during the thanksgiving mass marking the end of the fifth anniversary of “MYRADIO” FM, Owerri.

He enjoined Hon. Ogbuagu, who is the founder of the radio outfit not to lose hope, rather to always repose his truth on God.

Extolling Ogbuagu’s vision in setting up the station and others across Imo and Abia States, Bishop Maduwuike urged Ogbuagu to be steadfast, especially at his current travails, pointing out that God who called him to serve humanity, as would be seen in over fifty projects in Ikeduru and beyond is worthy, and will see him through all the troubles.

In the spirit of the celebration, the Anglican Prelate challenged the Management and Staff of the station to remain focused in their job, especially in giving an effective reportage.

Maduwuike explained that the station within its five years in existence has made a pass mark in broadcasting services.

In a related development, the founder, MYRADIO FM, Amb. Uche Ogbuagu has rewarded the brand ambassador of the corporation, Mr. Anni Psalm for emerging the winner of the “Theme Song Competition” as part of the events that heralded the 5th anniversary of the FM station.

The winner was reminded to be worthy ambassador of the broadcasting corporation, having distinguished himself in his field.

Ogbuagu further charged the brand Ambassador on good character and morals. He added that the sky would be his limit.

He reiterated the station’s principles, which are belief in God, dedication and zeal, and charged him to identify ways of partnering the station, so as to remain outstanding in the business.

The station was birthed by Ideal Media Independent Broadcasting Networks Limited, with Mrs. Nkeiru Uche Ogbuagu as the Executive Director, MYRADIO 101.1FM, Owerri.

SHOUT OUT, AS ORSU MEMBER CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY

The Lawmaker representing Orsu State Constituency in the State Law making Chambers, Owerri, Hon. Ekene Nnodumele was in celebration mood yesterday.

Nnodumele woke up yesterday, September 1, 2021 with felicitations from family, friends and associates.

The social media was flooded with warm wishes, as he marked his birthday anniversary.

The Legislator who chose to celebrate in a low key, had no option than to throw in the towel by wearing his dancing shoes.

His colleagues in the Legislature no doubt were not exempted as they joined in the celebration galore.

TWO MONTHS RECESS: HOUSE MAY RESUME SEPT. 28

The two months annual holiday embarked by the members of Imo State House of Assembly since July, 2021 is coming to an end, as Legislative activities may resume this month 28th.

Recall that Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem a sitting after the suspension of the Six Lawmakers for what he termed unparliamentary conduct, announced the commencement of their annual recess.

As constitutionally recognized in the Legislature, the holiday is said to be rounding up.

Members are however expected to resume on a date to be communicated by the House Leadership.

Other activities of the House since then were also grounded, even though some of the Legislators still drive in at will, excluding the suspended members.