How Imo APC LGA Congress Was Won and Lost .The Untouchable Statutory Six Offices Factor



By Our Reporters

Saturday, 4th September 2021 will remain a memorable day in the life of members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as the party held its congress to elect party officials.

In Imo State, our correspondents combed various parts of the state to verify how the conduct was organized.

Reports available to the newspaper have it that in Ezinihite LGA, discordant tunes characterized the conduct. It was further learnt that a particular faction allegedly hijacked the process leaving others to complain.

One of the party leaders from the area who had served as LGA chairman in the past, Ezeji Chalton Osuagwu lamented how they gathered for the exercise at the council but couldn’t meet with those who were authorized to conduct the exercise. Osuagwu gathered with other prominent party leaders of the area to wait in vain for the supervisors and those with the materials who failed to show before they dispersed. Trumpeta was informed that the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Ezinitte was accused to have gone underground with the materials and those expected to have conducted the congress. Our reporter could not reach the TC Chairman for confirmation before going to press.

Further details have it that factionalisation is ravaging Ezinihitte APC and the battle is between the TC chairman and the camp of former Deputy Governor, Dr (Mrs) Ada Okwionu. Others on the side of Ada Okwuonu are the likes of former APC chairman, Hilary Eke, Chalton and government appointees.

If Ezinihitte witnessed a sour taste during the LGA Congress, that of Owerri Municipal was a success story as the conduct was also held in good atmosphere devoid of rancour. The atmosphere at the scene of the event was cool, calm and momentous when Chief Ibezim was elected chairman with a voice vote. The Municipal Hall, venue of the congress was electrifying as party leaders like ENTRACO GM, Macdonald Ebere and former House of Assembly, Clinton Amadi were present to support the process.

Same friendly scenario was witnessed in Ohaji/Egbema LGA where the apex leader in APC, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah with the support of others like ADAPALM GM, Hon Dr Goddy Obodo, Lady Oby Ajoku, Dr V.C Nwulu, Sir Gideon Meffor and Hon Henry Adimelechi showcased rare leadership qualities that saw all the top eggs of the party in the area come under one umbrella undertake the exercise.

Moments after the arrival of the materials and officials for the supervision, names of the newly elected ward officials and LGA delegates were read out and voting commenced which saw to the emergence of the LGA party chairman.

In Njaba too, the leaders gathered under the care of the IMC chairman to agree and adopt a common list all the assembled stakeholders raised and adopted.

But the story is different in Oguta even as the group led by Dr Kyrian Uchegbu reportedly had upper hand.

Trumpeta learnt that the crisis rocking the party in the area again reared its ugly head as the Uchegbu vs Dibiagwu rivalry resurfaced.

Despite efforts to close ranks in Ikeduru after much acrimony among the party leaders, some of the warring factions were spotted together during the congress. Prince Charles Amadi (Chalvon) was seen alongside Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and Rt Hon K.K Nwagwu who had earlier protested against the composition of the ward excos. The leaders spoke in unison on the need to support the new LGA exco.

It was a gathering of all the APC political leaders in Owerri West as the IMC chairman set the pace. Trumpeta learnt that what almost caused a problem was what each of the three divides of the LGA; Ara, Ochie and Umunwaoha would get in the sharing formula. Efforts by the House member, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi Dele to have his way and deviate from the collective arrangement was vehemently resisted.

In the case of Owerri West, the IMC chairman Hon Okey Enyioha briefed the leaders on what was expected of them concerning the sharing of party offices and conduct of the congress. The congress harmonization process was adopted unanimously by the three blocs. After agreement, the document was endorsed. The likes of the majority leader Hon Kanayo Onyenaedu, former Commissioner, Noble Abiaso and Chief Oyiga Achonwa were present.

Okey Alozie reports from Aboh Mbaise that the three blocks Nguru, Enyiato and Oke Uvuru under the leadership of Dr Iyk Njoku, Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha, Chrisogonus Ugochukwu Okiro, and Charles Ogu agreed on concensus arrangement to harmonize certain positions. The party officials and INEC observed the exercise at the council headquarters. All the party members who witnessed the congress spoke in one voice. After the exercise, IMC chairman, Barr Emma Njoku told newsmen that Imo APC in Aboh Mbaise.

Onyekachi Eze who monitored the LGA APC Congress in Oru East reported that the exercise was successful, devoid of rancor.

Party leaders and members converged at the Omuma headquarters as early as 8:00am to exercise their franchise.

After the accreditation, the delegates emerged unopposed having rectified and agreed on harmonization.

Twenty seven officials emerged, including three National delegates making it thirty.

Party faithful went home satisfied without grumbling.

Authoritative sources informed this newspaper that the intervention of the Government House saved the party several crisis that would have engulfed the party. Apparently aware of the huge damage the congress had also given APC in Imo, Governor Hope Uzodinma was said to have arranged a meeting where his top aides in Govt House, Owerri took charge. In the meeting, the IMC chairmen who are the governor’s arrowheads in the councils were mandated to convene a meeting of all the party leaders from the respective wards to agree for concensus candidates and harmonization of positions.

According to top sources, the leaders were asked to only deliberate and harmonize on the 21 LGA offices while leaving out six offices for certain purposes. The offices the leadership left out were the statutory office; Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Woman Leader Youth Leader and the Auditor.