Okorocha Tackles Uzodinma; Says Imo Gov Refurbished His Projects For Commissioning During Buhari Visit

The war over the soul of Imo state between Senator Rochas Okorocha and Senator Hope Uzodinma may have taken a new dimension with the recent banters between the Imo Governor and the sitting Senator.

According to reports monitored by Trumpeta, the former Governor, Rochas Okorocha accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of refurbishing and commissioning a project built and completed by his administration.

In the report, Okorocha said the exco chamber and banquet recently commissioned in Imo by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the behest of Governor Uzodinma, was renovated and repackaged as a new project.

The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district stated this during an ongoing media chat organised to mark his 59th birthday.

The event which took place at the secretariat of the National Union of Journalists in Abuja, saw the Senator accusing the Imo Governor of taking his glory by the refurbishment of his project which was recently commissioned by the President during his visit to the state.