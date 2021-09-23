Ohanaeze Differs With IPOB On One Month Sit-At-Home

The Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has reacted to the one month sit at home threat by IPOB, advising the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to jettison its plan to impose further orders on the residents of the South-East.

Trumpeta gathered that following a report that IPOB had, in a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, threatened that the zone would be on a one month lockdown if its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was not produced in court for arraignment in October.

Ohanaeze, in a swift reaction through a statement by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said such a move would further erode the people’s confidence in IPOB.

The statement said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide are committed to providing a political solution for the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from custody….Any other procedure (including shutting down the South-East for one month) will not get results.”

It said the sit-at-home was designed by enemies of Ndigbo “to see to the collapse and destruction of the South-East economy.”

Ohanaeze advised that, “The best approach before the IPOB leadership is to mobilize the disciples of Nnamdi Kanu in millions to take advantage of the October 21st court trial and massively take over the streets of Abuja, peacefully, without confrontation with security agencies so that the International community will intervene and convince the Federal Government to do the needful.

“If 60 million IPOB members as claimed by the leadership can storm Abuja, they will be forced to produce Nnamdi Kanu before the Abuja High Court.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, are committed to providing a political solution for the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from custody, like any other procedures and protocols (including shutting down the South-East for one month) will not be able to get results as South-East Sit at home in protests against the continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu is a nonsensical and preposterous strategy before Fulani Caliphate and adversaries of Igbo, as the North is excited about the collapse and destruction of the South-East economy through the imbecility and absurdity of sit-at-homes.

“The exponents of sit-at-home should be cautious of the regaining consciousness of Ndigbo to defy further directives, as the best approach before the IPOB leadership is to mobilize the disciples of Nnamdi Kanu in millions to take advantage of the October 21st Court trial and massively take over the streets of Abuja peacefully without confrontation with security agencies so that the International community will handle the matter and convince the Federal Government to do the needful.

“If 60 million IPOB members as acclaim by the leadership can storm Abuja, they will be forced to produce Nnamdi Kanu before the Abuja High Court as SOUTHEAST SIT- AT- HOME is gradually fading away as Igbo are getting back from the dreamland to face reality.

“IPOB should face Abuja and get the required results, as Ndigbo are sympathetic to their causes since the Federal Government are pampering the Boko Haram terrorists and bandits and introduced secret programs for the secret rehabilitation of Boko Haram terrorists but uses full military operations in the South against agitators fighting against the killer herdsmen and government policies that promote nepotism and fulanization.

“IPOB will gradually lose Igbo support if they continue to make things difficult for Ndigbo, especially with the continuous denial of not being accountable for the various scandals and crimes committed against humanity by the so-called cultists, who disguise under the sit-at-home orders to perpetrate evils.”