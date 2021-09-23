Confusion Hits Imo APC Ahead State Congress

By Okey Alozie

Following the disagreement of State party Leaders over the Ward and Local Government Congress conducted recently Imo APC, officials are said to be battling seriously to put things to normal before the State Congress takes place on the second week of October 2021.

Information revealed that the two congresses conducted so far have turned to a nightmare for party members and critical Stakeholders of APC in Imo.

Presently, the party Leaders are already at war with the Interim Management Committee Chairmen of Local Government Areas over the list of officials produced from the Ward and LGA congresses.

Our sources revealed that there was no concerned agreement or harmonization made between the two warring interest Groups over the 21 party positions which was slated for the aspirants to contest during the Ward and LGA congresses.

Moreover six party positions which were exclusively reserved for the Governor to decide on, is now unacceptable to some aggrieved leaders of Imo APC.

Right now, the IMC chairmen and their councilors are said to be in serious war with leaders of APC in their various Local Government Areas.

The Caretaker Committee at the State are also said to be at war with the Governor over the congress lists.

We were told that the visit of Mr President to Imo State last week exposed a lot of things which made Governor Hope Uzodinma to raise eyesbrow on some of his appointees.

We gathered that funds meant for the reception of Mr President was somehow embezzled by some of those assigned to execute some functions during the visit.

After the visit, many appointees who did not handle the jobs assigned to them very well are said to be in trouble as the State Governor had withdrawn his trust from them.

Those who were alleged to have sabotaged the Governor during the visit of Mr President are now enemies of Camp Hope the Governor’s political Group and may not be trusted again.

Further information revealed that the Governor is now very confused on who to trust during the State congress.

It was disclosed that most party members who bought the forms for the congress, along the line got stranded. Many of the aspirants complained against a lot of irregularities that took place during the Ward and State Congresses but uptil now, the issues raised in their complains have not been resolved at all.

Many aggrieved members of Imo APC have threatened to boycott the party State congress if nothing is done to remedy the situation.