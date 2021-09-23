Two Months After Recess, Imo Assembly Reconvenes .Adjourns Again For Five Weeks



By Onyekachi Eze

Legislative activities at the Imo State House of Assembly resumed yesterday, September 23, 2021, after two months annual recess.

Recall that members of the State Assembly, 9th House embarked on their compulsory annual holiday two months ago to enable them have a rest after robust legislative activities for over one year.

The good news was however, that having utilized the holiday to their utmost satisfaction, they reconvened again, yesterday, at their temporary site on the Heroes Square boulevard, New Owerri.

Not only that the House of Assembly Staffers assembled as early as 9.00am to keep the vicinity, office and inside the chambers tidy, other persons, including the House Correspondents also resumed at their duty posts for proper correspondences on the day’s plenary session.

Meanwhile, hopes were dashed to the wind as the House, presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem adjourned plenary for the next 6 weeks.

After a hot prayer session ushering in the members back to plenary after the completion of their two months recess, the Speaker proceeded on an announcement and there after announced that the House stand adjourned to October 28, 2021.

Although reason for the long adjournment wasn’t provided by the number one Lawmaker, people at the gallery expressed dissatisfaction on the development, and asked why they should reconvened at the first instance only to adjourn again.

Aside the Speaker, other lawmakers who reported for office yesterday were the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Rt Hon Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), Hon Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise), Hon Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Rt Hon Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano), Rt Hon Ngozi Obiefule (Isu), Rt Hon Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Rt Hon Authur Egwin (Ideato North), Hon Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu), Hon Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe) and Hon Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal).

Addressing correspondents later, Speaker Paul Emeziem charged all on objective reportage.

Similarly, Emeziem while reacting on the domestication of the anti grazing law said, “We went on recess procedurally, and resumed procedurally. Not very very necessary that we take care of the necessary issues of the State today”.

He added, “It won’t be necessary to pre-empt the House, the House is there to function. The House is just resuming, we are coming up with our own agendas they will be there with us”.

Feelers were also rife that the list Commissioner nominees could have been presented, which may have been the reason why the State had operated for over five months without duly constituted Executive.