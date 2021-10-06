Town Union Elections: Ahiazu Mbaise Communities Boil Over Alleged Interference of IMC Boss

By Okey Alozie

There is tension in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA as people from Oru-Ahiara Community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State have cried out over the alleged plan of Hon Chief Lary Chikwe, Interim Management Committee, Chairman of the area to hijack the town union election scheduled to come up on Saturday. The protesting community is accusing the IMC chairman of trying to impose his own candidates as officials of the town union executives of Oru-Ahiara.

Sources revealed to Trumpeta that Chikwe allegedly refused to abide by the rules of the electoral committee set up to conduct the election on Saturday.

The chairman is being accused of undue interference in the coming election.

To ensure no breakdown of law and order in the process of the conduct, leaders and stakeholders of Oru-Ahiara are asking government to as a matter of urgency call the IMC Chairman to order before be brings anarchy to their community.

Apparently not comfortable with his approach, the youths and women of the area are said to be considering protesting against his conduct and planning to pass vote of no confidence on him. When contacted, the IMC Hon Chief Lary Chikwe cleared the air by denying all the allegations leveled against him.

He stated that the state government in the first place did not schedule for any town union election in the area, adding that people are accusing him for nothing. He promised to call back for more explanation.