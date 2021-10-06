I Have Enough Reasons To Want Nigeria Break Down, But….., Okorocha

Former Imo State governor and Senator Representing Orlu zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha has opened up again on the state of Nigeria stating he has enough reason to support break down of the country but wont for certain reasons.

This expression was part of his speech during the event to mark his 59th birthday in Abuja.

Okorocha who has been speaking on wide range of issues to mark his born day celebration was of the view that there is need for a united country Nigeria should pray and work for.

According to the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, “I have enough reason to want the country to break down but this is a time to work for the peace and unity of our dear country”.

Okorocha was quoted by online reporters to have further said “I am dedicating this birthday to a united Nigeria. I beg you to pray and support Buhari’s administration to tackle insecurity and restore peace in Nigeria. I plead with the clergymen to use the pulpit to preach for the unity of Nigeria.

Online report disclosed that Okorocha who was troubled by the bloodshed across the country said “my heart bleeds with the killing of countless but is not over with Nigeria yet as there are better days ahead”.