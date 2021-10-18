APC Congress; New Comers To Camp Hope Fail To Get Position

By Onyekachi Eze

The hopes of new entrants into the All Progressives Congress, APC to get one party position have been dashed to the wind, as none was considered in the last Saturday’s State Congress.

Imo State APC over the last weekend joined other States to observe the party’s congress.

The outcome of the exercise produced core loyalists to the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The aspiration of the new comers who jumped ship from their former political parties of PDP and APGA to be considered for a position in the State Working Committee however hit rock, as none of them despite the fresh romance with the state governor made the list.

At the end of the day, Trumpeta learnt that disciples of Governor Uzodinma were returned elected to man the party’s structure for the next four years.

Indications were rife that some of the persons that joined the camp Hope structure were promised one position or another.

It would be recalled that when Uzodimma became governor in January 2020 at the removal of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court, some PDP and APGA faithful joined his political camp.

This gave them the strong will to depart from their former platforms to join the ruling party.

Unfortunately, luck didn’t smile on them when they were not considered fit for any position in Imo APC, apart from their membership of the party.

The development, Trumpeta learnt didn’t go down well with majority of them, as they grumbled home.

Grapevine sources also had it that some of the ambitious party men and women regretted their move, and blamed those who engineered their departure from their original party.