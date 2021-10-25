Bede Eke Donates 5 Transformers To Aboh Mbaise / Ngor Okpala Fed Constituency Communities

Rep Bede Uchenna Eke, member representing Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency on Friday, October 22nd donated one unit of 300 kV(33kv) transformer each to five communities in the federal Constituency.

The beneficiaries are:

• Lorji Community in Aboh Mbaise a

• Umukohie-Amasaa Uvuru also in Aboh Mbaise,

• Amuzu Nwafor, Aboh Mbaise, other communities that benefitted were;

• Imerienwe autonomous community in Ngor Okpala LGA and

Obike Community, also in Ngor Okpala LGA.

Addressing leaders of the communities who came in their numbers to receive the transformers, Eke thanked the leaders for their unflinching support towards his political ambition as he assured of his commitment towards the development of the constituency.

Also, he urged the communities not to relent in their support for the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), adding that PDP is the only political party that encourages grassroot development having the interest of the people at heart.

The two-time member of the House of representatives of Nigeria solicited for their continued prayers while pledging the best of representation any constituency can get.

In response to the gesture from the federal lawmaker, a former council chairman and commissioner in Imo state, Chief Emma Nwaorgu thanked Eke on behalf of Imerienwe community for the donation of transformer.

Also, disclosed that in over twenty years he had known the federal lawmaker, he had always being a man of his words, adding that this had endeared him the grassroot political support at all times.

In their speeches, High Chief John Onyekwere and Ezinna F.U Chinaka of Amuzu Nwafor autonomous community were full of praises for Eke for the transformer and pledged their unalloyed support towards his political ambitions, insisting the community will always rally round him during the next election.

Mr Hyginus Asonye and Augustine Okere who led the Obike community to receive their own transformer conveyed their heartfelt gratitude for the transformer received onbehalf of the community. They described the gift as a dream come true for the entire Obike community and pledged to their support and loyalty to Eke.

Reacting to Hon Bede’s generosity, HRH Eze Michael Okalanwa Njoku, Eze Udo 1 of Ama Asaa Uvuru Community was elated that his community was going to enjoy electricity once again. He prayed for the law maker’s success in his endeavors.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the PDP, Hon Kizzito Onuoha who is the State Assistant Secretary of Imo PDP appreciated Eke for providing transformers to his constituents who are in dire need of it. He commended him for his consistency in delivering quality projects to the federal constituency while urging the benefitting communities to protect the transformers from vandals in order for it to serve the purpose for which they were given.