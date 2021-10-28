Njaba Killings: How Woman Lawmaker Cheated Death Inside Hall

By Onyekachi Eze

It was by God’s Grace that the female Lawmaker representing Njaba State Constituency in Imo State Parliament, Hon Uju Onwudiwe escaped an unseen danger that took the lives of two Traditional Rulers, and left others traumatized.

Sequel to the attack on Njaba monarchs recently by unknown gunmen during a stakeholders meeting at the Council headquarters Nnenasaa, Onwudiwe narrowly escaped death.

Grapevine sources revealed that less than ten minutes the House Member departed the meeting venue, the attackers struck.

While they had almost concluded the meeting, the IMC Chairman of Njaba, Hon Emeka Iheanacho allegedly asked that others should stay behind so they could round up, excluding Onwudiwe.

Luck however smiled on her who now heard the story outside, even while she was still some miles away from the meeting arena.

Saddened by the news, although not affected directly, Onwudiwe had sympathised with families who’s loved ones were affected.

She also sued for peace, praying that such fate doesn’t befall on them again.