PDP Convention: SamDaddy Anyanwu Emerges Consensus Candidate For Party National Secretary Position

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter is poised to for first time, produce a National Secretary of the party, in the person of Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy).

Trumpeta learnt that all the hurdles on the way to frustrate Imo PDP producing the National Scribe of the party at its National Convention, in Abuja on Saturday, October,30, 2021 have been demolished.

This Newspaper learnt that Senator Anyanwu is now ready to coast home to victory as the consensus candidate from the Southeast zone, as all those who purchased forms to challenge him in the election has thrown in the Towel and embraced Anyanwu.

The Senator who represented Owerri zone in the National Assembly is said to have passed his screening exercise which took place at PDP National Secretariat (Wadata Plaza) Abuja.

Although Anyanwu encountered some resistance from some PDP top shots from the Southeast, but Trumpeta learnt that those who objected to his emergence have since pledged their support for Sam Daddy.

However, it was learnt that some of the politicians were sponsors of those challenging Anyanwu, but with their withdrawal now, Sam Daddy is certainly going to emerge PDP National Secretary on Saturday.

His major challengers were from Anambra State, who have now listened to their sponsors, and withdrawn their interests.

It would be recalled that PDP zoned the office of National Auditor and Secretary to the Southeast. In the end, Imo was asked to provide the National Secretary and Anambra, the National Auditor.

In the last National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Anambra and Imo had none, except Deputies who were only National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

Therefore, this time, Imo and Anambra were compensated with National Working Committee positions, while Abia, and Enugu who produced the National Organizing Secretary and Youth Leader respectively had to do with Deputies, and Ebonyi State produced the Southeast National Deputy Chairman, who is a member of NWC.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu was a former Local Government Chairman of Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, Ex-member of Imo House of Assembly, before becoming a Senator.

In the last election year, he contested for Imo PDP Governorship election primary, which he lost to Ex-Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

With the latest development, Imo PDP has succeeded in producing the high of office of National Scribe, which is the engine room of the party in Abuja.