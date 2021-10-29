Insecurity: New Wave of Kidnap Cases Increase in Imo .How Dutch Global Boss Was Freed From Abductors

Apart from the menace of rampaging unknown Gunmen who unleash sporadic attacks on residents of the state reported cases of daily incidents related to kidnapping adds to the high level insecurity rocking Imo State.

Since April this year unknown gunmen struck at the police headquarters and correctional center, Owerri, freeing suspects and unleashing mayhem in the premises, no week passes without strikes from the hoodlums.

While security agencies are battling to checkmate the excesses of the unknown gunmen, incidents related to Kidnapping have become a daily occurrence that no day passes without reports of a kidnap victim.

Few days ago, Trumpeta learnt that the Unit incharge it battling kidnappers called Tiger Base, at the command headquarters, Owerri witnessed several complaints of kidnap incidents.

It was learnt that aside a young man (Name’s withheld) who was abducted at Orji area with his car and taken to unknown destination by his abductors who named millions as ransom before his release, a middle aged woman was pulled out of his SUV car on Orlu road opposite old Court, Owerri and thrown into another car by suspect kidnappers. Families of the victims are still negotiating for the release of their loved ones.

While there are other cases the families out of fear failed to report to police, a businessman and owner of Dutch Global Company (names withheld) missed being whisked away by suspected kidnappers at Akwakuma/Amakohia area of the state capital.

Eye witnessed account told Trumpeta that while the victim alongside his friend was cruising with his G Wagon Mercedes Benz car on Akwakuma road the suspected kidnappers doubled crossed and forced him to halt with a sky blue Lexus Jeep.

In a bid to make away with him, they shot sporadically into the air to escape after forcing them out and pushed them into their vehicle and zoomed off.

The victims were on the way to the kidnappers den before attention of the police was attracted who went in pursuit of the fleeing kidnappers.

According to police in a statement, immediately the Commands tactical teams on patrol within the axis were alerted, they sped to the location and went in hot pursuit of the suspects who felt threatened and in the presence abandoned their vehicle and captured victims. The Dutch Global boss and friend were rescued unhurt.

Police said the G-Wagon Jeep was later rescued while three expanded cartridges were also picked from the scene, while efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.