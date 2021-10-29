Fresh Crisis Hits Imo APC .Caretaker Committee Laments Abandonment After Congress .Newly Elected State Exco To Earn N400,000 Allowance

By Okey Alozie

All has not been well with the Imo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as another section of the leaders are aggrieved over alleged neglect and abandonment by the state leader and governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Trumpeta learnt that the coming of the new executive has made the caretaker committee team under Chief Marcon Nlemigbo to open up on what they underwent in the hands of the governor.

Even as this newspaper has tried to get words from Nlemigbo on the matter, some of his team members who didn’t want their names mentioned informed our reporter that they are taking their complains to Abuja, after efforts to reach the governor allegedly failed.

One of the former caretaker committee members accused the governor of not taking good care of them while they were in office adding that they were not placed on salaries or allowances by the Uzodinma administration.

What however irked them, according to the source was that even when the governor came in early last year, the caretaker committee were still neglected till their exit.

“You can imagine that we never had allowances till we left office. From that 2019 till we left, nothing from the party even when we had the state governor from our party.

Stating further, the source accused the governor of not fulfilling his promise of a parting gift to the caretaker committee members than the dying minute jeep Chief Nlemigbo.

“The governor had solicited for our cooperation in having a smooth congresses from ward to LGA and state levels with the hope to hand us parting welfare items. We obliged as loyal party men and women but are surprised nothing has come our way till now. We were asked to see the Secretary to the Imo State Government, SGI, but nothing has come out of it” the source further added.

Trumpeta further gathered what may have sparked off the lamentations was report that the new state exco and working committee members would be placed on allowances by the state government.

Party sources revealed that unlike the caretaker committee, the new Excos will have monthly allowances including other incentives.

This has prompted the aggrieved former party officials to run to Abuja to complain of abandonment.

Another plan of the aggrieved former Excos is to reconsider their political affiliation to the Uzodinma faction of the APC and work with the opposition Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Ifeanyi Araraume camps.

“Since no appointment, compensation and regard to us after holding the party for him from 2019 till date, we have no option than to report to Abuja our desire to join the other faction and forge ahead in the party” the source offered.