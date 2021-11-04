Battle For Change Of Guards Begins: •Ekene Nnodumele May Replace Amara Iwuanyanwu, Eddy Obinna For Majority Leader •Speaker Meets Uzodimma In Abuja, As Ex Deputy’s Allies Plot Is Against Governor

By Onyekachi Eze

Following the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu by members of the Legislature, the jostle for his replacement has commenced.

The House on Tuesday plenary through a resolution purportedly signed by eighteen out of the twenty-seven Members of the parliament removed Iwuanyanwu.

The action has created a vacuum for the Deputy Speakership seat.

Considering the zoning sharing formula in Imo polity, especially with the principal elected officers, the position is believed to be an exclusive turn of Orlu zone to produce since the former is from Nwangele LGA in Orlu district.

Against the backdrop, out of the twelve Lawmakers from Orlu zone, aside the members for Orlu and Oguta State constituencies who are in the minority caucus of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Paschal Okolie, and Hon Frank Ugboma, respectively, others are said to be up for the race.

But in all, Ekene Nnodumele is highly favoured as it was learnt that cases have been made for him before the State Governor and Leaders in the State.

Same goes for Hon Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise tipped for the Majority Leader in the event of planned removal of the incumbent, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi reported to be for execution today.

Trumpeta Assembly Vibes learnt that major representatives in the APC majority who may be considered for Iwuanyanwu’s replacement are Honorables; Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Ngozi Obiefule (Is u), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Iheonukara Duru Johnson (Ideato South), and Herclus Cyriacus Okoro (Ohaji/Egbema).

Apart from the aforementioned, other members from Ideato North, Ideato South, Nkwerre, and Oru East LGA whose chances may be off due to certain reasons, the other mentioned six are up to be watched.

For Lawmakers from Ideato North/South, their relationship with former Governor, Rochas Okorocha as brothers may not go down well with the Governor who may have an input to make on who emerges next Deputy Speaker.

For the Nkwerre man, since he was assumed to be Uche Nwosu’s kinsman and strong ally to the ousted Deputy Speaker, his chances of standing consideration for the seat are thin.

Same goes to the Oru East Lawmaker. For the fact he is from same Local Government with the Governor has automatically knocked him out of the plum position.

Baring any unforeseen circumstances in the selection, whoever that would be the next number two Lawmaker would be considered to be a die hard fan of Hope Uzodinma’s administration, who would always be the Governor’s eye in the affairs of the Legislature.

However, as the House reconvenes today, the next Deputy may emerge, depending on the in-house decision and resolution by majority of the House Members.

Having had the courage to pilot the impeachment move against Amara Iwuanyanwu, his colleagues may give him the support to emerge the new Deputy Speaker.