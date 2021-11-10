Lecturers Sacked, Retired In IMSU, As University Boils Over Implementation of Govt White Paper

All is not well for staff of Imo State University IMSU, Owerri who were indicted and served various recommendations of sanctions in the White paper released two months by the state government.

Trumpeta learnt that a visitation panel was set up to look into the affairs of the Institution. After some months, the committee turned in the report. The report was gazetted by the state government.

The newspaper was further informed that the Imo State Government having released the White Paper two months ago has started the implementation of the official document. It was learnt that after the White Paper was released, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Akah allegedly couldn’t act on it prompting the University Community to accuse him of plot to sabotage government efforts at cleansing IMSU.

Already, some lecturers in various departments have been sacked while others found guilty of several misdemeanors either retired or suspended from office.

It was however gathered that gnashing of teeth and tears of sorrow have taken over the campus with affected victims in pains. Trumpeta was informed that two lecturers of the political science department (name withheld) have been fired for acts related to forgery and illicit activities in the University. There were those reprimanded for unprofessional acts and bad behaviours, while others got demoted and mandated to return monies stolen from the University.

Trumpeta recalls that the last time a White Paper was implementated in the University was in 2010 during the tenure of Ikedi Ohakim which led to the sack of the then VC, Prif Chika Okonkwo and others.