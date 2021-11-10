Random Musing: Who will liberate World Bank, Fed Housing, Imo Housing Residents From Bad Roads?

Time has come to ask a pertinent question about who will come to the rescue of those residents of densely populated World Bank Housing Estate, Sight and Service Estate, Federal Hosing Estate, and Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma, New Owerri part of the Imo State capital? The major road leading to those estates has become a nightmare to the residents. People residing in these estates suffer untold hardship because of the bad road. The irony remains that the bad road has survived several administrations including that of Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and now Uzodinma. More worrisome is that majority of those who have houses and reside in the mentioned estates served past administrations or serving the present one. Whenever, it rains roads, users in the area either abandon their vehicles in the flood or refuse to go back home due to inaccessible road. Disturbed by the abandonment, Umuguma indigenes who are from Owerri-West LGA took to the street to protest pitiable sight of the road a week ago. All eyes are on Imo State Government who through the works commissioner, Ralph Nwosu has promised to “do something” when the rain subsides.

It was learnt that previous administrations only adopted up service to the road leading to the very bad shape every rainy season.