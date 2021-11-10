Random Musing: Access Bank Item Street River, Owerri

When Rivers in Imo State shall be counted, mention must be made of Item Street, River located on Item Street, Ikenegbu area of Owerri, Imo State. Whenever, it rains, flood of great magnitude stores on the Item Street. Incidentally, the stationary river is found where Access Bank, Ikenegbu branch is located. The bank was formerly Diamond Bank branch. Each time there is a heavy downpour, the flood that gathers on the road swallows vehicles and remains there for days. It is disturbing to notice that over the years the bank has operated on Item Street, it is unperturbed about the hazards the flood causes to its numerous customers. Questions on the lips of many on the street have been reasons the Access Bank can’t fix the road as part of its corporate responsible to the people?