CEO, Oweaya Solidarity Biz Center Felicitates With Sir Njoku On Birthday

The Chief Executive Officer CEO, Oweaya Solidarity Business Centre Nig LTD, Last Round About -World Bank, Umuguma Road (Lion Yard), Chief Christian Oweaya Anukam (KSM) “Agbawo Dikeizu Owere” and his lovely family, heartily thank God for the survival of the Speaker, League of Friends New Owerri, Noble Sir (Engr) Emmanuel O Njoku (KSJI), as he celebrates God’s Healing, Amazing Favours in his life.

Chief Oweaya also wishes to felicitate with Sir Njoku on his birthday which he will together mark on Saturday November 13th, 2021 with a Thanksgiving Mass to be presided over by His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr. Solomon A. Amata, Catholic Bishop of Okigwe Diocese. Our Lady of Victories Parish Aghaja, Ehime_Mbano

Local Government Area.

He therefore prayed for God’s continued favour, blessings and prosperity upon his life and family describing him as a worthy friend and trusted leader.