Imo Gov Receives Israeli Investors ..Assures of Cooperation, As Visitors Express Desire To Invest In Imo

The Executive Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma on Thursday, in his office received a consortium of Israeli multinational companies led by Engr Eyal Elimelech the President of Nibor Enterprises Israel Ltd.

Governor Uzodinma who was delighted over the visit assured them that the Imo state government will partner and provide the necessary assistance needed to ensure that the Israeli consortium/ investors establish their businesses as quickly as possible without any obstacles like bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He stated that the world class expertise of the state of Israel in many sectors such as modern mechanized farming, science and technology, urban estate development and general construction which the Israeli consortium expressed interest will be highly welcome.

The Imo state Chief Executive further hinted that Imo state is blessed with numerous human and natural resources seating with the largest natural gas deposit in West Africa as well as good soil, hospitality and friendly weather that can support agriculture. He expressed his desire to revive the Avutu Modern Poultry to function maximally so that his administration can fulfill his promise of jobs and wealth creation.

He advised the investors to formally itemise whatsoever assistance they wanted from Imo state government that will help the state government to fast track and enhance their speedy take off to establish their presence in Imo state.

Hon Elder Aloysius Nnawugo the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters who facilitated the Israeli investors through his office commended the Israeli consortium for their desire and commitment to establish in Imo despite numerous challenges which affected their early scheduled visit due to travelled restrictions as a result of Corona virus disease.

He said his office is poised to ensure that any serious investor from the Diaspora get the necessary opportunity, attention and support they deserve through his office to enable them formally discuss their businesses/investment with the state government for mutual benefit and understanding

Engr Eyal Elimelech the leader of the business delegation and President of Nibor Enterprises Israel Ltd in his address described their visit to Imo state as a home coming and thanked the Imo state governor Sen. Hope Uzodinma for his hospitality and warm reception accorded to them in Imo and assured that his team is very willing and ready to establish their investments in Imo state in collaboration with the government and people of Imo state.

He stated that his team have interest to invest in various sectors such as Mechanized Farming and Agricultural development such as Poultry and animal husbandry production, Housing and Estate development, Modern Hospital well equipped to provide and attract medical tourism in the state as well as general construction.

He opined that his team have their headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel and other corporate offices and establishments in New York, USA, Dubai in USA as well as several African countries which includes Kenya, Ethiopia and Senegal among others.

Engr Eyal assured that he will provide and itemise their request formally as advised by the Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma as soon as possible to enable the partnership with the state government quickly and officially formalize and approve

Engr. Edward Zilberberg the Managing Director Nibor Enterprises Israel Ltd further added that the People of State of Israel are very practical people just like Imo people who strive to promotes and provide human capital development that assist in industrial and technological development.

He stated that the collaboration with Imo state government if finally established shall be a stepping stone to provide Isreali latest technology and innovation in various sectors Nigeria.

Mr Kingsley Ukachukwu Okoronkwo JP the representative of Israeli Consortium in Nigeria in his vote of thanks commended the commitment and cooperation of Imo state government to create jobs for her teeming youth through industrial development just like the time of Dr Michael Okpara and Chief Sam Mbakwe of the blessed memory who developed and provided the necessary enabling environment for industrial growth in Eastern Nigeria and old Imo state respectively.

He said he will ensure that latest Israeli technology is develop in Imo as a result of the long term partnership which the Israeli consortium is requesting from the Imo state government in various sectors.

He further hinted that more Companies from Israel will be motivated to establish their presence as a result of formal outcome of the Israeli consortium collaboration with Imo state government. Other Imo indigenes who accompanied the team include Deputy Comptroller Tony Akuneme who facilitated their immigration process and comrade Azubuike Chikanele,