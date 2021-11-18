Mass Resignation Looms In Imo APC Following Abandonment By Leaders

There are strong indications that the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter will witness exit of members if what Trumpeta learnt is anything to be considered.

Since the party ended ward, LGA and state congresses, this newspaper was told that members of the party are reconsidering their continued stay.

Trumpeta was informed that the disaffection arising from the outcome of the congresses is yet to subside.

Apart from the after effects of the congresses, the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary of the PDP is spotted as another factor rocking the ship of the APC in Imo.

Most of the party leaders were said not to be comfortable with the manner the state governor and leader of the party in Imo, Senator Hope Uzodinma handled the Congresses.

There were allegations that the governor not only produced the critical officials for the state, LGA and State Offices but also reportedly ignored the interest of other major stakeholders in the formation of the new structure. These actions are said to be leading to a new thinking where some of the leaders are no longer comfortable remaining in APC.

Also, sympathizers of the newly elected National Secretary, Anyanwu who left PDP to APC are said to be making a comeback to the party.

Already a former House of Reps Member and chieftain of APC in Imo, Hon Austin Nwachukwu has already said goodbye to the party. In a circulating letter of withdrawal from the party, Nwachukwu cited certain reasons for moving out of the party.

It is believed that his exit is one of the expected defection APC will witness in the days ahead.