Imo Assembly Doffs Hat For Uzodinma Over Renovation Of 305 Health Centres, Adopts Deputy Speaker’s Motion

By Onyekachi Eze

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been overwhelmingly commended for the ongoing renovation of over 305 Health Centres across the INEC Wards of the twenty-seven Local Government Areas of the State.

The eulogy was made by the State House of Assembly, through a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

At a special plenary session held yesterday, the Deputy Speaker asserted that Governor Uzodinma deserves to be celebrated given his burning desires of providing effective governance to Imo populace.

Rt. Hon. Iwuanyanwu opined that irrespective of the prevailing insecurity challenges, the Governor is focused towards the equitable distribution and use of Imo’s resources.

He added that delivery of democracy dividend were his watch word, which he continues exhibiting through his people oriented policies and programs.

Iwuanyanwu said, for the fact that Governor Uzodinma never allowed himself to be distracted by the previous occurrences that triggered the state of unrest, he remains a hero and would at all times be celebrated.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that Uzodinma’s concern for the healthy living of rural dwellers pushed him into renovating the health centres.

He posited, “It’s important to commend the Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for placing the welfare and health of the rural dwellers first, which led to the renovation of the 305 Wards. There may be some health facilities in Owerri, but that of the grassroots have none. Our village women, especially the pregnant mothers need to be adequately taken care of. Thanks to the Governor for this kind gesture”.

Iwuanyanwu continued, “Just like the gentle stride of the lion, Governor Hope Uzodinma has not relented in ensuring quality health care for Imolites”.

In furtherance, “Mr Capacity” as fondly called blasted the past administrations for the look-down on health system in Imo, which he claimed Uzodinma has come to fix.

The Chief mover further disclosed that according to the Governor’s assurances, the renovation work and its operational kickoff would be done in less than a month’s time, while only professional health workers would be employed by the State Government for purposes of providing quality medicare.

Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu also expressed optimism that the reactivation of the health centres would open fresh window for employment opportunities for Imo indigenes, especially fresh graduates in the medical field.

“Imolites will enter the new year joyfully with re-branded, functioning health centres across the Wards in the State. It’s a thing of joy”.

However, the Deputy Speaker told House Correspondents that as Lawmakers, they would ensure a steady oversight in order to meet up to the standard best practices and to the expectations of the State Government and the masses.

Prayers of the motion reads, “Whereas the Government of Most Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma has been working tirelessly to ensure that Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC’s) in the State are working effectively and Imo citizens have access to quality healthcare;

“Aware that the Government has already liaised with the Traditional Rulers to identify the location of existing health centres that have not been functioning, so that the renovations could be carried out;

“Aware also that this renovation will enable Imo residents, especially the ones at the rural areas to have access to health care delivery Service which is in compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO) mandate”.

The motion received the contribution of the Members who didn’t only commend the Governor for his visionary leadership, but also for considering the wellness of the rural dwellers.

Honorables; Chiji Collins, Ngozi Obiefule, Uju Onwudiwe, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Johnson Iheonukara Duru, Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, Eddy Obinna, Chigozie Nwaneri, Dominic Ezerioha, Emeka Nduka, described the Deputy Speaker’s motion as a worthy one bearing the people’s interest at heart.

The Lawmakers in commending the Governor submitted that there is no prosperous State without a functioning health structure, bearing in mind the maxim, “health is wealth”.

They added that with the new program of the Uzodinma led administration, it could be best described as health at your door step.

The House led by Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh who didn’t differ from the prayers and submission of the motion however hit the gavel in a resolution commending Uzodinma for not only expressing concern over the health of Imo residents, but for also taking steps to see that the 305 Health Centres in the 305 Wards of Imo State are renovated for the optimal use of Imo residents.