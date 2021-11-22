At Last, Uzodinma Submits List Of Commissioners To Assembly .Drops Onuegbu, Ihekweme, Atulegwu, Iyke Njoku, Ononuju .Snubs PDP Decampees

By Onyekachi Eze

Six months after operating Imo State Government with half State Executive Council, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has at last submitted a list of seventeen (17) persons to Imo State House of Assembly, for screening to be made Commissioners.

However, he shocked many by not returning some of the Commissioners, who not only stood behind him, but worked to make him Governor, through the Supreme Court.

The Governor elevated some Special Advisers, SAs to Commissioners, with some strange names making the list.

The list of new Commissioner designates include Prof Emmanuel Joseph Chukwuma, Dr Prosper Ohayagha Success Obinna Chinonso, Prof Ifunanya Okorodudu, Prof CO Nwosu, Mr Keziechi Ogaziechi, Bar Rex Anunobi, Lady Love Ineh, Mrs Ruby Emele, Simon Ebegbulem and Mr Anukwuem Okechukwu Chukwunyere.

Others are Chief Ford Ozumba, Rt Hon Goodluck Opia, Hon Stanley Obidiegwu, Mrs Ann Dozie, Prof Kenneth Amaeshi, Hajia Ibrahim and Dr Elias Emedom.

Trumpeta learnt that the list was submitted to Imo State House of Assembly, for clearance and screening of the Commissioner nominees.

However, some of the former Commissioners expected to have returned, due to their rules in the emergence of the Uzodinma Administration could not make the list.

They include Chief Iyke Njoku, former Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum, Chief Bar Enyinnaya Onuegbu, former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, and later for Power.

Dr Fabian Ihekweme (Omu), the former Commissioner for Foreign Affairs was also missing on the list.

Also, Mr Abiaso Atulegwu who was the Commissioner for Lands when Uzodinma dissolved his Executive six months ago was dropped.

Another big shocker was that of all the persons that joined the All Progressive Congress, APC, from Peoples Democratic Party, none was fit to be made a Commissioner.

Source told Trumpeta that Governor Uzodinma may remember such people with positions of Special Advisers or Senior Special Assistants.

But for the former Commissioners, it looks unlikely that they may accept any position lower than their previous offices.

Meanwhile, most of Imo people who spoke to this Newspaper said that even though the list is a mixture of unknown and known persons, it is only when they assume offices that Imo people can now judge them with their outputs.

But many are not happy how long it took Governor Uzodinma to constitute a full State Executive Council, Six months after he dissolved the old one.

Meanwhile, according to the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh, the Commissioner designates will be screened at the Committee of the whole House, today at 10.00am.

It is however expected that after they must have passed through the Legislative procedure, they may be sworn-in before end of this week.