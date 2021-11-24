NURTW Chairman, Samuel Udeh Denies Union Extortion Allegations, Vows To Sanitize System

Chairman of the Imo State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Hon. Samuel Udeh has vowed to bring sanity into the council, denying reports that some members of the union were party to the extortion allegation by Announcer Express newspapers.

Hon . Samuel Udeh stated this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri, the capital of Imo State

The Chairman who was full of praises for the governor, lauded Gov Hope Uzodinma on his 3R mantra, saying its restoring sanity in transport operations in the State.

Udeh pointed out that the reconstructions of many routes and roads like: Dick Tigger ,Chukwuma Nwoha , Wethral by Mbaise Road ,Relief among others by Uzodinma’s administration had made the control of traffic in most Parts of Owerri easier

He said he would soon set up mobile court and make available an emergency line where erring members can be reported to entrench discipline among members of the union.

The Chairman said the newly constituted executive will embark on projects that will enhance the Imo transport by decongesting roads like Douglas road, Control Post among others.

The new NURTW boss who solicited support of journalists in the state declared that there is no rancour in the NURTW, saying, “all members of the union will work in unison.

NURTW chairman described the union members in the state as disciplined Patriots whose interests in good governance abhors any form of bribery and Corruption.

NURTW boss said with his 20 years unionism experience, he would run an open door policy and unite the union.

The Imo state Chairman said efforts are in place to ensure that suggestions, complain and report the misconduct of our members or any issue concerning the union. Immediately, we receive the call, I assure that we will spring into action.”