March 2022 LGA Election Despite ISIEC Release OF Guidelines, Parties Witness Dull Moment

By Orji Sampson

A cloud of disbelieve is seemingly hovering over the forthcoming March 22 Local Government elections even as the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission ISIEC has made public guidelines for the exercise.

Trumpeta has observed with dismay the non activity of activities and campaign by intending contestants especially within the ruling party APC.

Recall that the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma has continued to make his intentions to conduct election into the LGAs and ISIEC had gone ahead to choose March 12, 2022 as a proposed notification for the exercise to elect executive officer at the council areas of the state.

One of the new concerns to observes is the recent announcement by Gov Uzodinma to return Development Center with an increased number to 51 as reported, opposition parties such as APGA and PDP have remained adamant to little or no interest to the proposed Imo LGA elections.

This paper could not ascertain if the security situation of the state especially at the community areas is one of the reasons behind non activities in parties to conduct primaries as well as contestants putting up their campaign posters and jingles.

Another factor which our correspondent learnt could have given rise to dull moments concerning LG elections especially the opposition parties is the fear of ISIEC giving a level playground for all the contest although the commission in one of their releases assured a free and fair elections.