Insecurity: Uzodinma’s Aides Avoid Rural Areas Over Unknown Gunmen . Remain In Owerri For Social Events, Move In Disguise

The fear of the unknown coupled with high level of insecurity in Imo State has forced aides of the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to avoid getting into the grassroots for official and private engagements.

Since the outbreak of violence in the state occasioned with the unknown gunmen menace, there is hardly a week without reported violence which claims life.

Insecurity worsened in Imo when hoodlums, popularly called “unknown gunmen” attacked police headquarters Owerri and Prisons in April this year.

The attack which freed Prisoners and detainees at police and the correctional facility in the state capital was followed by others.

Trumpeta has discovered that most of the governor’s aides and appointees no longer move into the grassroots for any purpose.

The fear of the “unknown Gunmen” is said to have forced some of the lieutenants of the governor to avoid using their official vehicles while moving into the localities.

Most of them are said to have dumped their cars and now move in decoy to avoid unwanted attack.

What was said to have raised the caution remains the burning of the house of the governor at his Omuma, Oru East country home where security men were killed. Also, homes of Uzodinma aides in nearly Oru West, Orsu, Njaba and other parts of the state were attacked and deaths recorded.

It was also learnt that the recent killing of two traditional rulers and shooting at the Njaba LGA secretariat, Nnenasa, by the unknown gunmen further instilled fear in the minds of the appointees who have kept off from the rural areas of the state.

Trumpeta was told that unlike in the past, government appointees grace occasions in the communities, their presence are no longer felt in the villages including the church.

An indication that Uzodinma’s appointees have ran away from the communities was the recent traditional wedding of the daughter of Chief Ralph Nwosu, Commissioner of Works in the State.

Against the practice of having traditional weddings at the country home of the bride’s father, that of Uzodinma’s commissioner took a different turn when it was held in Owerri. Trumpeta was informed that the reason Nwosu avoided his palatial mansion at the home front may not be unconnected to the menace of the unknown gunmen who have been causing Mayhem in Orlu, Orsu, Njaba, Oru East, Oru West part of the state.

More appointees of the governor are reported to be absenting themselves at their country home to avoid attacks.