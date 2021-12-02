Owerri Chamber Of Commerce (OCCIMA) To Establish Million Dollar Diaspora Mega City In Imo State .Project To Be At Mbaitoli LGA

The Leadership of Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OCCIMA) has announced plans to establish a mega housing project for Imolites living outside of Nigeria. This mega city is to be built in Umunoha, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

When completed, the Diaspora Mega City Housing Project, which is expected to consist of over 1,000 housing units of various models, will give Imolites in the Diaspora an opportunity to have a roof over their heads in the home State.

The President of Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture Chief Barrister Anthony Amadi hinted about the project, while interacting with news Men recently in Owerri the Imo State Capital. He stated that “the initiative was part of the Chamber’s role in complementing the efforts of the Imo State Government in meeting the yawning housing deficit in the State, as well as attracting much needed foreign investment and diaspora remittances to the state.”

The Vice President Administration of OCCIMA, Chief Emmanuel Irobi, who also doubles as the Project Coordinator, called from Texas to brief news men about the journey so far. He stated that he has met with Imolites in America and Europe and all are enthusiastic about the Mega City Project, which is to be cited on 375 hectares of land in the Umunoha area of the Mbaitoli Council area, a 15mins drive Owerri. He added that the proposed project would create about 200,000 jobs as well as a “limitless value chain of opportunities”.

The estate will be well planned, mapped out and aesthetically designed with trees, green lawns and green recreational parks. When completed, it will also boast of 24-hour- solar powered houses and street lights, a shopping mall, a medical outfit, efficient road and security networks as well as sustainable waste disposal systems.

The OCCIMA President, Chief Barrister ‘Tony Amadi, further stated that the Project is historic. “The decision to establish the megacity is part of the Resolve of OCCIMA Council to have Diaspora City within the State that Imolites and Nigerians in the Diaspora can live comfortably in and can be proud of, as they can now own a home in their own country.”

The Project Coordinator, Chief Emmanuel Irobi, who was also the past President of the Nigeria-Polish Chamber of Commerce, remarked that “the Imo Diaspora mega city project will make the Diaspora to invest in their home State as well as give them a sense of belonging. He added that investment will also be open to non Imolite diasporeans as the case may be.

The plan for a Diaspora Village Mega City in Imo was first mooted some years ago by past administrations. However, nothing came out of the plan.

While speaking on the implementation details of the new plan, the OCCIMA President stated that a tripartite agency collaboration comprising the Imo State Housing Corporation, OCCIMA and the Imo State Government, has not been released but is in the offing.

The Project Coordinator, Chief Emmanuel Irobi pointed out that lots of Imolites both home and abroad are hopeful that the Imo Diaspora Mega city will soon become a reality.