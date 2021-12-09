Revealed: 2023 Election Seekers In Imo APC, PDP Romance Other Parties

Apparently unsure of what would be their fate in the All Progressive Congress, APC and People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the next election, their members are getting involved in subtle association with other parties.

Trumpeta investigation after monitoring activities of some politicians in APC and PDP reveals that some of those who have eyes for certain positions in 2023 are subtly relating with other parties with less capacity.

Our correspondent discovered that those of the major parties who are raising political machineries and structures ahead 2023 election are gaining interest in other minor ones.

When APGA state Chairman in the state, Chief Charles Iwuala held a church thanksgiving service for the new children, some top politicians from the APC and PDP including those holding elective this newspaper wouldn’t want their names mentioned not only showed presence at the church and reception events but had preliminary interface with the leadership of APGA in Imo.

While a top shot of one of the leading parties in the state said to be interested in a Senatorial seat of one of the zones in the state appeared to show solidarity at the church, a serving lawmaker wangling for a House of Reps slot was obvious at the party chairman’s thanksgiving service reception.

Already, some are said to be having talks with the APGA at the grassroots stages by having their sympathisers move into the ward and LGA offices to enable them grip the grassroots structure for now.

Similar behind the scene discussions are also said to be going on with other unpronounced parties in the state ahead 2023.

Though, reasons for this secret romances could not be ascertained, but it was learnt that the early move by the office seekers to secure alternative platforms should PDP and APC fail them neccesited the move.

The discussion and interface with other parties is option B for the APC and PDP would be aspirants unsure of getting the ticket of the parties for 2023 elections.