APC Faction To Sponsor Owerri Zone Candidate Against Uzodinma . Okorocha’s Group To Consider Ejiogu, Eche, Ibe, Others for next election

Reminiscent of what transpired in Imo State chapter of APC in 2018/19 when the battle for who succeeded Senator Rochas Okorocha tore the party apart, a repeat is on the way in the next general election.

Trumpeta recalls that trouble erupted in the party late 2018 when it was time to chose candidates for the primaries, especially that of Governorship primaries.

Going by what the newspaper has observed, another intra party warfare is looming in the state chapter.

Arising from the battle for structure which has seen the party polarized between those of the governor Senator Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Owelle Roachas Okorocha, the fight for who produces the governorship candidate of the APC will be fierce.

This is premised on the reported plans of the Okorocha’s camp known as the Rescue Mission political family to seek for an Owerri zone person for the governorship ticket against that of Uzodinma who is from Orlu Zone.

Trumpeta learnt from the Rescue Mission family that to win the sympathy of the general public in Imo and readdress the wrongs of the last general election, the splinter group within the APC is thinking of backing a candidate from Owerri zone for the 2023/4 governorship contest.

“I can tell you that we are thinking of going for an Owerri zone man from our camp to challenge Uzodinma in the coming election” a top source close to the Okorocha revealed during the week.

According to the source, “mix reactions trailed our outing in 2019 election and based on that we are thinking of best formula to bounce back into reckoning in 2023 considering the situation at the moment where we are dragging party structure and leadership with another faction. What we need to do is to go for options that can get us close to the people hence we are looking at going for an Owerri zone person to be our flagbearer for the governor”

The source who pleaded anonymity further disclosed that only strong allies of the former governor can be considered in this aspect.

It would be recalled that in 2019 Okorocha insisted on Chief Uche Nwosu, his son in-law who is from Orlu Zone to become his successor. Trumpeta learnt that the decision caused serious disaffection in the camp of the former governor as most of his allies including his Deputy Prince Eze Madumere and former Secretary to the State Government; Chief Jude Ejiogu and Sir George Eche who are from Owerri Zone to go separate ways for the contest.

In the present dispensation, it was reliably gathered that since Ejiogu has retraced steps back to the Rescue Mission political family and amended relationship with Okorocha, he is at the forefront of being considered to be the flagbearer.

Ejogu, from Emekuku in Owerri North LGA is chairs the Okorocha group who claims to be APC founders in Imo against that of main course party structure under Uzodinma.

Aside from Ejiogu, another former SSG, Eche is also in the catchment radar of the Rescue Mission political family same for the former Director General of the Uche Nwosu and former Commissioner in the State Chidi Ejiogu.

Trumpeta learnt that the reason behind the move is to see if any of the Owerri zone marked person can pair with Nwosu of the Rescue Mission who ran under AA in 2019.

Against the backdrop of speculations that the Rescue Mission may move enmasse to PDP for Ihedioha and Nwosu under a fresh political romance meant to pursue Uzodinma out of office in 2023/24, the group is thinking of remaining in the party and nurturing their own candidate.