Imo Speaker Re-appoints Aboh Mbaise Member, Eddy Obinna As House Committee Chairman On Transport, IGR

By Onyekachi Eze

The Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh has announced the member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Hon Chief Eddy Obinna as the House Committee Chairman on Transport and Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

The Speaker made the pronouncement yesterday during the plenary session of the House.

Haven earlier named the Committees on House Services, Ethics, Privileges, Information and Petition, as well as that of Education, he later before adjournment announced the reappointment of Hon Eddy Obinna to head the Transport and IGR Committee.

It would be recalled that the Aboh Mbaise Lawmaker had held sway of the same Committee before the former Speaker, Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem dissolved all Standing Committees sometime in June, 2021.

Unfortunately, Emeziem had no time to reconstitute a fresh list of Standing Committees before the impeachment gavel hit on him.

In accordance to the House Rules, the newly emerged Speaker in his effort to maintain the Legislative tenets, set the ball rolling when he began to allocate Committees to Members at Tuesday’s plenary.

With Chief Eddy Obinna’s Transport and IGR committee, eight have been recorded so far, while others would follow suit from subsequent sittings.

Indications are rife that the Aboh Mbaise representative who doubles as the Majority Deputy Chief Whip of the 9th Imo Assembly may have been re-appointed to chair the Committee following his undaunted input and carriage towards the oversight functions.

Trumpeta Newspaper also gathered that his diligence in ensuring coherence may have earned him a return ticket to the Committee on Transport and IGR.

However, Hon Eddy Obinna while speaking to newsmen thanked the Speaker for finding him worthy of the position.

He reiterated his resilience in working harmoniously with the House Leadership.

The vibrant parliamentarian further revealed that in compliance to the constitutional provisions, his committee will ensure an effective oversight when and where necessary, maintaining that as Lawmakers, they will work in synergy with the State Government.

Members of the Committee are Honorables; Samuel Chidiebere Ogbunikpa of Okigwe State Constituency, and Johnson Iheonukara Duru of Ideato South LGA.