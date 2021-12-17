Living Word Of Hope Church Holds Praise Meeting

All is now set for the annual praise meeting of the living word of Hope Church, World Bank Housing Estate new Owerri, coming up from Friday 17th December to 19th December 2021, by 5.30pm daily, while 19h December being Sunday is grand finale, starting by 9am. According to a release issued by the God’s servant in charge of the church, Rev Paul Obamudi, disclosed that during the 3 days programme God will manifest Himself Mightily, stressing that when praises goes up, God’s blessings comes down. The man of God stated that any person that steps his/her feet to the venue of the praise meeting, will NEVER go home the same, adding that every terminal disease(s) will be terminated from the root.

The Pentecostal cleric hinted that during the praise meeting, the deaf will hear, the lame will walk, miracle jobs, marriages as well as miracle babies will be available. He called on the people to avail themselves the opportunity of the annual praise meeting for their own good.

Ben Ogu

Hod information