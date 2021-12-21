Owerri Zone Standstill For Alex Mbata .Uzodimma, Bizman Unveil Largest Empowerment Programme In Imo State

Over 3,000 persons in Owerri zone drawn from the 109 INEC Wards in the zone, last Friday, benefited from more than N300 million naira worth of empowerment programme spearheaded by Philanthropist and businessman, Prince (Dr) Alex Mbata.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who was present at the event, advised public office holders to emulate the kind gestures Prince (Dr) Alex Mbata.

Speaking to hundreds of beneficiaries of the programme, held at Admiral Ndubusi Kanu Square, Owerri, he said the likes of Dr. Mbata should be emulated, for his acts of philanthropy geared towards aiding the poor and the vulnerable in the State.

“I m deeply touched by this act of philanthropy by Dr. Mbata by touching the poor and the vulnerable

“I call on public office Holders in the State who receive money from government coffers to emulate Dr. Mbata and support their people

“Government alone cannot take care of our citizens. It is only through constructive partnership will the private sector and the government makes meaningful contribution that will have a rapid impact on our people.

“So I want on behalf of Government and the entire people of Imo State carry bundles of greetings to Prince Alex Mbata, for finding a space in his heart to partner with government in this direction. God will bless him, God will bless his community, God will bless Owerri zone, God will bless Imo State, indeed God will bless Nigeria.

“Let me use this opportunity to invite our brothers and sisters who may not be as rich as Alex Mbata, who probably may have more money than Alex Mbata, to toe this line of honour”

“We commend Prince Mbata for partnering with Govt for this empowerment programme” he said.

In his remarks, Prince Mbata, recalled that the Prince Mbata foundation was established in 2015 with a firm commitment to serve humanity and build a credible future for Nigerians with the aim of supporting and empowering the less privileged, orphans, widows and indigent citizens of Imo State and other Nigerian States at large, through provision of scholarships, financial aids, provision of business/skills and support materials.

Mbata said the empowerment programme is in fulfillment of Psalms 41.

He further announced a five million naira loan for each of the nine local governments in Owerri zone for indigent persons.

In his remarks, a former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha, showered encomiums on Dr. Mbata, whom he described as a star and who has been supportive of efforts of the Uzodimma administration.

Among eminent dignitaries present at the event include Elder Statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former Imo State Governor, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, Secretary to Government of Imo State, Cosmas Iwu, Chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State, Mac Donald Ebere, former Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, and many others.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of sewing machines, hair dryers, motorcycles and 50,000 naira each to over 3,000 persons drawn from the 109 INEC Wards in Owerri zone.