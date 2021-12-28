2023 Imo Guber: How Ihedioha, Okorocha Romance Causes Panic, In CampHope

It is no more story that the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha recently attended the burial ceremony of the mother of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu at Eziama Obaire, in Nkwerre LGA, Imo State.

However, the main issue now is that since after both men met at the epic ceremony, the political circle in Imo State has literally been buzzing and shaking following the Ihedioha visit, which many concluded was not just to sympathize with Nwosu, but to tie some political knots.

At the event which took place some days ago, a past Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who is also the father-inlaw of Uche Nwosu, was present, where he had banters with Ihedioha, who grinned from ear to ear, as both Ex-Governors discussed in convivial mood sipping drinks.

Uche Nwosu who came second in the last Imo Governorship election, welcomed Ihedioha with smiles, which later became a laughter, to the administration of those around.

Ever since that Ihedioha visit, the situation in Imo political calculation has changed, as pundits and Soothsayers struggle to define exactly what Ihedioha was doing at Eziama Obaire that day.

It would be recalled that before then, Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu and Okorocha were far away apart following how the Imo 2019 Governorship election ended, which due to Okorocha and Nwosu’s uncompromising postures led to power to slip off Ihedioha’s hands.

Sources told Trumpeta that Okorocha was one of those who facilitated Ihedioha’s ouster, by giving various supports to Governor Hope Uzodinma, who was then on Fourth position, to dismantle Ihedioha and become number one via a Supreme Court judgment.

However, it did not take long before Okorocha fell out with Governor Uzodinma who is bent on recovering whatever that belongs to Imo State that was taken away by Okorocha.

Since in politics, only interest matters, and no permanent friendship, Okorocha, Uche Nwosu and Ihedioha are now new friends again.

Indications are that by next few weeks, the entire Okorocha political family will roll into the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State.

Therefore, the fear of this political marriage by Okorocha’s Team, and Ihedioha’s political machine, seems to be the beginning of wisdom within the camp of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, which many say, will trigger a lot of political reactions in the State.

Some political Analysis said that even the latest “arrest” of Uche Nwosu may not be far connected to the “Eziama Obaire Burial”, which caused a lot upheaval in Imo politics.

Already, it is alleged that the three members of Imo House of Assembly who were suspended recently were sacked because of the same “Eziama Obaire Burial”.

Meanwhile, it is being whispered that Okorocha and Ihedioha in 2023 will give Uzodinma the political fight of his life, even as it is rumoured that even Senator Ifeanyi Araraume will soon join the “Coalition” that will shake the foundation of Imo State politics.

“If Okorocha joins with his team, and hold Orlu with Jones Onyereri, ThankGod Ezeani, Senator Araraume comes in from Okigwe Zone with Charles Ugwu, the Okewulonus, and then Ihedioha is already there in Owerri Zone with Sam Daddy Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Uche Onyeagocha and others, my brother what else will happen?” Trumpeta was asked.