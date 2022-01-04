Anxiety In Imo, As Uzodinma Holds “Naming” Ceremony For Sponsors of Insecurity Opposition Shakes, Raises Concern On Victimization .We have Evidence of Those Involved, Says Govt

Palpable tension is reigning in Imo State as the State governor; Senator Hope Uzodinma makes real his threat to name alleged sponsors of insecurity.

A reasonable part of the governor’s two year reign has been marred with insecurity occasioned by the menace of unknown gunmen who have held the state in jugular in recent times.

Apparently worried by the development, Uzodinma in one of his earlier public speeches revealed of plans to name those behind insecurity in the State.

The governor at a public forum said that at an appointed time those behind the insecurity shall be named.

Confirming the insistence of the governor is the commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba.

In a statement in Owerri, Emelumba said that the governor will use the occasion of the 6th edition of Imo Stakeholders forum to name those who are sponsors and financier of insecurity in the state.

The commissioner said that government is in possession of crack evidence of the involved of those responsible for the carnage.

Uzodinma’s decision to open up on those behind the security challenge has raised serious concern with residents getting uneasy.

The tensed situation is blossomed by the recent treatment handed to a former governorship candidate and Chief of Staff to the former governor, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu was whisked away from an Anglican Church on Sunday December 26, 2021 at his Eziama Obire, Nkwerre Town. Despite police claim of being responsible claiming it was an arrest, accusations have been flying about that it was part of the design to endanger opposition in the state.

The situation has created panic in the camp of the opposition who are leveling allegations against the state government of witch-hunt.