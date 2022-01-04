Michael Crown Ends Year 2021 For Ihitte/Uboma Constituents With Mega Empowerment Largesse

By Onyekachi Eze

The yearly ritual instituted by the Member representing Ihitte/Uboma State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, ended successfully for the year 2021, where many people were massively empowered.

Aside the normal praise and worship, the natives of the Area had a memorable Christmas and new year celebrations.

Hon Onyemaechi Njoku, through his pet project; “Michael Crown Care Humanitarian Foundation” on December 23, 2021, at the Ihitte/Uboma Sports Pavilion, Isinweke, dashed out many items in a raffle draw.

The Lawmaker gave out Food items (bags of rice, cartons of tomatoes, groundnut oil l, condiments), grinding machines, sewing machines, hair driers, standing fans, hair clippers, generator sets, motorcycles, among other cash donations.

Earlier in his speech, Hon Njoku thanked God for protection and enablement to carryon the empowerment project.

He stated that it started four years ago even when he had never declared for a political position.

Hon Michael Crown submitted that it was a means of alleviating the suffering of the people by empowering them who are in different fields of endeavor.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that the event was conducted devoid of political inclination.

While calling on them to shun violence and other social vices, the Lawmaker assured to continue the program even after politics.

The sole sponsor disclosed his satisfaction whenever he impacts on humanity.

He seized the opportunity to enjoin the People to always support the Government, so as to thrive in all her people oriented programs.

The artisans and beneficiaries were also urged to make good use of the equipment for the sustenance of their chosen career.

Some of the winners of the raffle draw appreciated the sponsor for his rare love for humanity, praying that God sustain him to do more.

The pavilion was however electrified as the event came to an end with fanfare.