Otokoto Again In Imo? How Man Attempted To Use 14yr Old Boy For Ritual .Escape Mob Attack

But for stroke of luck and reasoning from his captors, a suspected ritualist (names withheld) accused to have attempted to use a 14 year old boy for ritual purposes in Ubomiri, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State would have been telling his creators what he knew about the allegation had it been he was lynched.

Residents of Ubomiri were shocked as a tenant in the area was nabbed after failed attempt to use a boy for rituals at Umueneru village at the back of St Paul’s Anglican, Ubomiri.

Trumpeta learnt that the suspect who was said to hail from Anambra State and married with the children had lured the boy to his house after he had dug a grave inside. The man was said to have sent his wife and children away before attempting the suspected ritual exercise.

It was learnt that the suspect, believed to be a ritualist and acting in manner that appeared unusual had allegedly planned to hack the boy to death before burying him at the dug grave.

Luck however ran out from him when the injured boy after getting the first attack escaped from the hands of the ritualist said to be a known person in the neigbourhood who had worked as a staff of FMC some years ago.

Following the escape of the boy, alarmed neigbours moved in to discover the mischievous plot and subsequently nabbed him. Attempts were made to mob him before policemen arrived to his rescue.

Trumpeta was informed that policemen have commenced investigation on the matter.