Imo Philanthropist, lyke Agoha Holds Free Medical Outreach In Obilubi For The Elderly, Distributes Items

By Edmund Onyeananam

A true Son of Obilubi Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State and Founder of Dee-lyke Global Foundation, Honourable Agoha Ikechukwu on Saturday 22nd of January 2022 held a free medical outreach and empowerment programme aimed at celebrating Senior Citizens from Obilubi who are 75 years plus.

The medical outreach and empowerment programme took place at Obilubi community hall, Obilubi Obazu in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

The outreach programs of Dee-lyke Global Foundation, since its inception has been aimed at ensuring rapid rural development and safeguarding the health of Imo citizens, especially indigenes of Obilubi.

The outreach programme was spearheaded by a cross section of medical personnel who first of all carried out routine checks for blood pressure, sugar level and other medical conditions before dispensing drugs to participants who are 75 years and above.

Dee-lyke Global Foundation, a brain child of Honourable Agoha Ikechukwu also distributed wrappers to Obilubi women and rechargeable torches to Elderly men who are 75 years and above, amidst other items.

Addressing Senior Citizens of Obilubi and guests at the event, the founder and Donor of Dee-lyke Global Foundation, Honourable Agoha Ikechukwu described the outreach programme as an opportunity to reach out to indigenes of Obilubi and Mbaitoli in General. He thanked the Senior citizens and appreciated them for their love for him which was clearly exhibited.

The atmosphere changed when the oldest woman in Obazu who clocked 115 years was ushered in by family, friends and Obazu women, the Donor however obtained her blessing.

Speaking with Newsmen during the event, the youth’ chaplain of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Reverend Father Henry Opara who clocked 15 years as a priest, said Hon. Agoha’s decision is a wise one, adding that the wisdom of the elders are highly needed, so they must be taken care of.

Also speaking, Chief Chidiebere Collins, Akaekpuchionwa described the Donor as his brother, in-law and friend, he said helping people have been Hon. Agoha’s routine. He prayed to God to continue to bless Hon. Agoha.

In his speech, Hon. Anthony Iwejuo Alias Young Evangelist urged Imolites to emulate Hon. Agoha.

The highpoint of the event was the outpour of thanks by the President General of Obilubi and rendition of songs by Obilubi Obazu Women.