As Feb Date of National Convention Draws Nearer Imo APC Members Begin Battle For Nat Secretary Position .Osita Izunaso, Goodluck Opiah, Batos Nwadike Get Set

With February 2022 date for the National Convention of APC, to elect national officers of the party, jostle for positions allocated to zones and states has commenced.

Going by what was allocated to the South East, by the APC, Imo State may likely get the slot to produce a National Secretary of the party.

Similar to the practice in PDP, where Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu, emerged the party’s national scribe, the APC is going a similar way to have a scribe from the state fondly called Eastern Heartland, with frontline persons declaring interest to run.

So far, former Senator who represented Orlu zone in the National Assembly, Senator Osita Izunaso and Chief Batos Nwadike, who was an aide to Uzodinma on political matters have already declared intention to run for the post.

Though, he is yet to officially make intentions known but reports have it that a former Speaker and serving Commissioner in the Hope Uzodinma government, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah may also be part of the race.

Izunaso, who had been in the House of Reps and one time organizing secretary of the party before his second term bid was scuttled in 2018, is launching a comeback to the APC national exco.

Nwadike was Uzodinma’s Chief Political Adviser before the recent Exco dissolution. He has been around the government of Uzodinma since 2020.

The former Speaker, Opiah who represented Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta and Oru West in the Federal House is said to be a sure candidate for the throne judging by the relationship with the state governor who is a critical stakeholder in the national politics of the party even as he is yet to make public indication to be the national scribe of the party.

With the party getting set for the national convention, the battle will be set for a showdown in the party at the state level.